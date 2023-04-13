Principal Consultant/Senior Consultant (Meds)
2023-04-13
We are changing how people think about health and care. We have a passion for new ideas that are changing the world by the minute. Cerner has been improving healthcare IT for more than 30 years. We strive to deliver value in all we do and support organisations to provide the quadruple aim of healthcare. Our technology supports healthcare systems, hospitals, GPs, and community services to be the best they can be and deliver connected, safe care. We're leading the industry in enabling the shift from reactive care to proactive population health management through big data intelligence.
As a Principal/Senior Consultant, you will be working with the client to advise on workflows across service lines. You will guide clients through interdependencies and design decision impacts, identify workflow and process improvements, and make recommendations to the client and project leadership.
Your role will involve driving cross-functional collaboration with internal stakeholders to identify and propose solution enhancements, workflow efficiencies, and client relationship strategies.
You will use your solution expertise to bring about Cerner's innovations and solution capabilities. Our Senior Consultants are also responsible for creating and maintaining documentation and knowledge transfer materials across the lifecycle of a project. Your ultimate goal is to provide tangible and measurable value outcomes that improve care delivery
You will also be responsible for providing solution-specific education to local hires and growing them to be local Swedish talent. You will work alongside the experts to gain knowledge and skills to prepare you for a long-term, meaningful career with Cerner.
Basic Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Business, Health Care, General Studies or related field, or 4 years equivalent relevant work experience, plus;
At least 3 years of additional work experience directly related to the duties of the job, including;
2 years of Healthcare information technology (HCIT) consulting, HCIT support and/or other client-facing or information technology (IT) solution work experience
Preferred Qualifications:
At least 5 years of work experience in implementing Cerner Millennium Medications Solutions
Completed 2 projects within the last 3 years using the Consulting Framework Methodology and/or Iterative Methodology.
Expectations:
Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite and Windows
Ability to travel up to 100%
Must be willing to relocate to Gothenburg, Sweden
Work in accordance with corporate and organizational security policies and procedures, understand personal role in safeguarding corporate and client assets, and take appropriate action to prevent and report any compromises of security within scope of position
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-27

E-post: craig.holbrook@oracle.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-27
E-post: craig.holbrook@oracle.com Omfattning
