Principal Business Analyst
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-07-02
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, Hallstahammar
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a Data-as-a-Service team in a complex B2B environment where business transformation, service development, and technical quality need to move in step. The setup is built around a smaller product team with several dependencies and integrations, which makes clarity, structure, and strong collaboration especially important.
In this role, you will help turn complex business, digital, and technical topics into clear direction and concrete decisions. You will work closely with stakeholders across business, commercial, product, digital, and IT, while also contributing to quality work through testing of UI, API, and cloud-based services. If you enjoy combining strategy, analysis, facilitation, and hands-on quality work, this role gives you real influence in both direction and execution.
Job DescriptionYou will structure and drive progress in a cross-functional initiative with multiple stakeholders and dependencies.
You will plan and facilitate workshops that create alignment across business, commercial, product, digital, and IT teams.
You will gather and synthesize stakeholder input into strategic conclusions, recommendations, and new service opportunities.
You will advise teams on digital transformation, data-driven ways of working, and how digital enablers can support value creation.
You will translate complex material into concise, management-ready PowerPoint presentations for review and decision-making.
You will contribute to testing efforts across UI, API, and cloud, including exploratory testing, integration testing, and automation of manual tests.
You will investigate issues through logs, integrations, and browser DevTools, and take an active role in improving monitoring for existing services.
You will help strengthen quality aspects throughout the development lifecycle.
RequirementsExtensive experience in business analysis, digital transformation, strategy, or management consulting.
Strong ability to structure complex topics and create alignment in cross-functional environments.
Experience working across multiple business segments, systems, applications, or enterprise domains.
Experience facilitating workshops and driving progress with stakeholders from both business and technology.
Experience with testing in UI, API, and cloud-based services.
Experience with exploratory testing, integration testing, and test automation.
Ability to investigate technical and functional issues using logs, integrations, and browser DevTools.
Excellent PowerPoint skills, strong executive storytelling, and fluent communication in English and Swedish.
Ability to complete a background check.
Nice to haveExperience with digital business models, data services, APIs, strategic partnerships, or related areas.
Experience in commercial strategy, digital services, or B2B service commercialization.
Experience from industrial, automotive, fleet, telematics, or similar B2B environments.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8011500-2083331". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Eskilstuna Järnvägsstation (visa karta
)
632 20 ESKILSTUNA Jobbnummer
9990235