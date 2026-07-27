Principal AI Designer
TTK Games AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TTK Games AB i Stockholm
At TTK Games we are fuelled by a passion to inspire, connect, and entertain.
We're seeking an individual who can help us continue to break boundaries, lead by example, and deliver on our promise to players.
As a Principal AI designer you have a strong understanding of AI design and AI systems. You know how to apply best practices within the AI design craft and can tackle complex and advanced AI tasks both from a game design as well as from a technical implementation level. You are a beacon of knowledge for the AI design craft and collaborate closely with all the other crafts around AI design.
What you will do
Having a thorough understanding of AI systems to drive AI design to the next level, both from a game design perspective as well as from a technical level.
Design, develop and iterate Ai systems – From concept to in-engine implementation.
Design & develop strong Ai archetypes that have unique behaviors, characteristics and roles.
You improve workflows and quality of output not just for yourself, but also for the entire AI design craft.
Collaborate with other designers & crafts to make sure the Ai marries well with the game mechanics, mode and overall vision of the game.
Actively participate in playtesting sessions to evaluate the Ai gameplay & performance. Identify areas of improvement, gather feedback and continuously iterate and improve the quality of the Ai.
Maintain comprehensive documentation of Ai systems, behaviors, archetypes and & technical specifications.
Who you are
You have proven experience as an experienced Ai Designer within the gaming industry, having taken at least 1 game from concept to shipping in a senior position.
You are a beacon of knowledge both within AI design and AI systems, regularly supporting and guiding others within the AI design craft.
You are a great collaborator. You understand that great games are not created by a single individual but rather the collaborative effort of an entire team.
Proficiency in Unreal Engine or similar.
You stay updated on industry trends – you got an eye on the latest advancements and trends within Ai & game development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-26
E-post: kate.harrison@ttkgames.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TTK Games AB
(org.nr 559382-6265), https://ttkgames.com/ Jobbnummer
10012927