Primavera, Pims To Sap - Business Analyst Senior Professional
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Ludvika
2025-12-30
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
You will Work in a department that has a global responsibility to ensure functionality and Administration of ERP Systems and Primavera P6 and our Project Information Management system (PIMS) for HVDC today consisting of 12 professionals dedicated to maintaining and enhancing our ERP and Project Management systems. Our team is committed to innovation and excellence, working collaboratively to overcome challenges and achieve our goals. This role offers the opportunity to make a significant impact on our global operations
How you'll make an impact
Ensure the smooth operation and functionality of PM tools like Primavera P6 and PIMS.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement logistics solutions.
Analyze and optimize logistics processes within the PM Tools.
Provide technical support and training to key-users
Lead projects to enhance system capabilities and performance.
Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in information technology, Computer Science, or a related field, or other experience relevant for the position
Minimum of 5 years of experience in Primavera P6, SAP and PIMS.
Strong understanding of Primavera, Pims and ERP systems and their applications in project management
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Effective communication and teamwork abilities.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Tobias Hårdén, tobias.harden@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9666219