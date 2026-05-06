Primary Teacher (100%), Bladins International School of Malmö
Bladins Skola, Stiftelsen / Grundskollärarjobb / Malmö Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Malmö
2026-05-06
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Bladins International School of Malmö (BISM) is an IB Continuum School located in central Malmö. We are authorised to offer both the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP) to approximately 400 students from all over the world. As part of the Bladins Foundation, we are a non-profit organisation where all surplus is reinvested into the core of our mission - the education of our students.
The PYP at BISM is designed for students aged 6-11 and is a transdisciplinary programme that places the student at the centre of learning. Teaching is based on inquiry-based learning, where students are encouraged to explore, ask questions, and take responsibility for their own learning in an international and multicultural environment. The programme aims to develop curious, reflective, and responsible individuals.
We are now seeking an engaged and inspiring Primary Teacher for a full-time substitute position during the 2026-2027 academic year, as one of our teachers will be on study leave.
Responsibilities
As a teacher at BISM, you will:
Plan, deliver, and evaluate teaching in accordance with the IB PYP framework and the school's schemes of work
Create a safe, inclusive, and stimulating learning environment
Differentiate instruction to meet individual student needs
Use formative assessment practices and monitor student progress
Participate in school development, planning, meetings, and IB-related processes
Collaborate with colleagues and contribute to a positive team culture
Maintain accurate and up-to-date records of student learning
Plan field trips and learning experiences that enrich the curriculum when appropriate
Who you are
We are looking for someone who:
Is a dedicated educator with a positive and solution-oriented mindset
Inspires and motivates students and encourages initiative
Communicates clearly and sets well-defined goals with follow-up
Builds strong relationships with students, colleagues, and guardians
Is flexible, collaborative, and enjoys working in an international environment
Qualifications and Experience
Degree in Education or a relevant teaching qualification
Experience in teaching, preferably within an IB PYP setting
Excellent command of English, both written and spoken
Strong digital skills, particularly with Google tools
Experience working in an international and multicultural environment is an advantage
We value professionalism, teamwork, and a willingness to contribute to the wider school community, including extracurricular activities and committees.
Additional Information
This is a full-time substitute position (100%) for the period August 2026-June 2027. Recruitment is ongoing.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Kumari Nevill, Primary School Principal kumari.nevill@bladins.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7690800-1984913". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bladins Skola, Stiftelsen
, https://careers.bladins.se
Stadiongatan 25 (visa karta
)
217 62 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Bladins Jobbnummer
9895289