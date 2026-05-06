Primary Teacher (100%), Bladins International School of Malmö

Bladins Skola, Stiftelsen / Grundskollärarjobb / Malmö
2026-05-06


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Bladins International School of Malmö (BISM) is an IB Continuum School located in central Malmö. We are authorised to offer both the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP) to approximately 400 students from all over the world. As part of the Bladins Foundation, we are a non-profit organisation where all surplus is reinvested into the core of our mission - the education of our students.
The PYP at BISM is designed for students aged 6-11 and is a transdisciplinary programme that places the student at the centre of learning. Teaching is based on inquiry-based learning, where students are encouraged to explore, ask questions, and take responsibility for their own learning in an international and multicultural environment. The programme aims to develop curious, reflective, and responsible individuals.
We are now seeking an engaged and inspiring Primary Teacher for a full-time substitute position during the 2026-2027 academic year, as one of our teachers will be on study leave.
Responsibilities
As a teacher at BISM, you will:

Plan, deliver, and evaluate teaching in accordance with the IB PYP framework and the school's schemes of work

Create a safe, inclusive, and stimulating learning environment

Differentiate instruction to meet individual student needs

Use formative assessment practices and monitor student progress

Participate in school development, planning, meetings, and IB-related processes

Collaborate with colleagues and contribute to a positive team culture

Maintain accurate and up-to-date records of student learning

Plan field trips and learning experiences that enrich the curriculum when appropriate

Who you are
We are looking for someone who:

Is a dedicated educator with a positive and solution-oriented mindset

Inspires and motivates students and encourages initiative

Communicates clearly and sets well-defined goals with follow-up

Builds strong relationships with students, colleagues, and guardians

Is flexible, collaborative, and enjoys working in an international environment

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Education or a relevant teaching qualification

Experience in teaching, preferably within an IB PYP setting

Excellent command of English, both written and spoken

Strong digital skills, particularly with Google tools

Experience working in an international and multicultural environment is an advantage

We value professionalism, teamwork, and a willingness to contribute to the wider school community, including extracurricular activities and committees.
Additional Information
This is a full-time substitute position (100%) for the period August 2026-June 2027. Recruitment is ongoing.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Kumari Nevill, Primary School Principal kumari.nevill@bladins.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7690800-1984913".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Bladins Skola, Stiftelsen, https://careers.bladins.se
Stadiongatan 25 (visa karta)
217 62  MALMÖ

Arbetsplats
Bladins

Jobbnummer
9895289

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