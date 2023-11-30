Primary Engineer
JOIN US!!!
We combine AtkinsRéali's project management expertise and Hitachi Energy's deep technological knowledge to create a company dedicated to substations - we are Linxon!
Take up the challenge now that will shape the future of energy!
Grab this chance to work with one of the Biggest Utility 400KV High Voltage Transmission Network in Sweden!
As a Primary Engineer of the team, you will Technical Lead of electro-mechanical engineering of large and complex High Voltage Air & Gas Insulated Substation (AIS & GIS) projects to meet customer needs, legislative demands, and standards.
What we require:
6+yrs of exp in Engineering discipline
Expert knowledge in Substation design and engineering, Layouts, Primary design & calculations, Grounding & Lightning design, Steel design inputs, transformers, HV & MV Switchgear systems,
Knowledge of system studies like load flow, short circuit calculation, insulation coordination; Single Line Diagrams, Auxiliary Power AC & DC Systems, power cables.
Knowledge of secondary engineering and experience in Installation & Commissioning is a plus.
Strong in MS Office & handling design calculation tools, knowledge in MicroStation, Revit, BIM and AutoCAD is required.
Preferable Swedish speaker
Roles and Responsibilities:
Provide substation layouts and associated detail drawings and documents by established applicable standards, processes and customer specifications through allocated resource locally and in other business units.
Develop technical concept, technical specifications, selection of components and connection material considering costs, quality, international standards, and material.
Provide technical calculations, technical purchasing specification and schedules for primary equipment.
QUALIFICATIONS
Master's or bachelor's degree in any engineering discipline or ability to demonstrate experience delivering complex projects in the transmission market.
WHAT WE OFFER
This role comes with:
Attractive Salary
Parental pay in accordance with collective agreement
Group life insurance and pensions
ASB insurance
Hybrid work model
Mindler - psychologist online
Health Contribution
Opportunity to work for a global organisation.
