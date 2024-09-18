Price, Promotion & Terms Analyst
The Price Promotion & Terms (PP&T) Analyst is a key role within the Consumer Electronics team ensuring that Market, Sales & Commercial Information is prepared & utilized to fully leverage the Market Position of LG TV-AV Biz across Key Nordic Markets (SE-FI-NO-DK & ISL)
This role has two key purposes; firstly to provide go-to-market support to Sales and secondly to ensure that sales reporting activities are measured and monitored ensuring that strategic decisions are data and insight led.
The PP&T Analyst responsible for developing and managing sophisticated performance metrics, analysis and reporting.
Key Responsibilities
1. Business Strategy Understanding (COMMERCIAL STRATEGY)
• Understand & Operate within the strategic direction of the HE Business Unit
• Set Promotional Plans & PP&T (Price, Promo & Terms) alongside Product Director for TV-AV
2. Develop Sell out strategies based on Data analysis
• Reporting, analysis, management and implementation of consistent framework for account reviews with improvement recommendations
• Detailed account profiling for key customers to include financial performance, LG performance at retailer, shelf share, shopper demographics, strategic priorities, product ranging, performance and targets, key initiatives and critical milestones
• Support & Simulate Sales in development of annual 'account' & 'sales target' plans
3. Retail, Marketing & Consumer Intelligence (INSIGHT)
• Reliable, timely and accurate Sales (Sell-In, Sell-Out) reports at a customer and KAM level providing the most up to date sales position and forecasting at a granular level
• Fully Interpret PSI & GfK Datasets for assessing both LG & Competitor Performance
• Weekly/ Month end business and sales information in line with requirements from Sales
Person Specification
Experience
• Commercial project management experience
• Present data in visually comprehensive summaries and reports
Education: Degree in business related discipline or equivalent experience required
Personal Attributes, Behaviours and Competencies
Strategic thinking and decision making
• Clear strategic thinking with the ability to translate concepts and analysis into real business benefit
Analytical
• Accuracy and attention to details
• Strong analytical mind-set
• Ability to draw insights and actionable recommendations (e.g., structure the problem, collect data, and identify issues and present results)
Communication
• Excellent communication skills; listening, explaining, interpreting, analysing, arbitrating, negotiating, decision making
• Actively coordinate with individuals from various parts of the organization
• Problem solving oriented
• Fluent in English is required, Swedish and Korean is plus
Team
• A strong team player who is able to motivate, persuade and influence others
• Able to make practical and realistic decisions within scope of responsibility
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively within structured/tight deadlines
• Able to show responsibility
Computer skills
