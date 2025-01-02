Price Manager- Network APIs
Ericsson AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Ericsson GNP, a newly formed venture with some of the world's largest telecom operators, including América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone, aims to combine and sell network APIs on a global scale to spur innovation in digital services. This venture is set to simplify access to advanced network capabilities for a broad ecosystem of developers, fostering new applications that can work anywhere, on any network.
Ericsson GNP is seeking a dedicated and experienced Pricing Manager to optimize pricing strategies for our API offerings. This role is ideal for individuals who are analytical, strategic, and have a deep understanding of the technology market. At GNP, we provide an environment that fosters both personal growth and professional excellence, inviting leaders to dream big and collaboratively turn those dreams into reality.
Joining GNP allows you to influence the technological landscape, enhancing capabilities for our customers to reach their developer and enterprise ecosystem globally, and shaping future advancements in connectivity and API applications.
The Pricing Manager, reporting into Sales, Commercial Management, and Marketing team, will be responsible for developing and implementing effective pricing strategies and models. This includes creating structured business models to support the company's operations and growth. The role involves analysing complex pricing data, tracking market trends, and making data-driven decisions to optimize pricing and enhance our value proposition. A key aspect of this position is focusing on unit economics to ensure profitability at the most granular level.
The ideal candidate will have an extensive understanding of pricing strategies in a technology-based industry and the acumen to effectively develop and communicate pricing models that align with our business goals. Additionally, the candidate will lay the foundation for an advanced analytics module, integrating sophisticated data analysis techniques for deeper insights and trend prediction.
What you will do:
• Develop, implement, and manage a strategic pricing framework for our network API offerings, incorporating structured business models.
• Analyse complex pricing data and market trends to make informed pricing decisions focused on unit economics.
• Work closely with cross-functional teams to understand cost structures and ensure pricing strategies align with overarching company objectives and revenue goals.
• Regularly report to Head of Sales and to Commercial Management team, providing insights into performance metrics, market trends, and potential opportunities within the pricing segment, while setting the stage for advanced analytics.
The skills you bring:
• A minimum of 6-8 years of experience in pricing strategy or a related field in the technology sector.
• Proven track record of developing and implementing successful pricing models, preferably in the technology or software API space, CPaaS.
• Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data and turn it into actionable strategies, forming the basis for advanced analytics.
• Proficiency with data analysis tools such as Excel, Tableau, or Qlik.
• Demonstrated experience in working with commercial contracts, with the ability to understand contract terms and conditions effectively.
• Extensive understanding of network technologies and APIs.
• Excellent communication and presentation skills.
• Bachelor's degree in business, economics, finance, or a related field.
If you are an analytical, strategic thinker with a deep understanding of pricing strategies and a passion for influencing the technology landscape, we invite you to join our dynamic team and play a key role in shaping the future of our network API solutions. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "759377-43075548". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Elzbieta Penpeska 00000 Jobbnummer
9085076