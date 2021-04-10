Press Officer - Ikea Of Sweden AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Älmhult
Press Officer
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Älmhult
2021-04-10
Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Älmhult, Osby, Östra-Göinge, Östra Göinge
Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
Are you a curious person with a creative mind, passion for stories and a perfect sense for news? Then you might be the Press Officer IKEA is looking to welcome to its global Media Relations and Newsdesk Team in Älmhult, Sweden, where IKEA design and develop its entire range.
IKEA of Sweden AB, or IoS, is a core unit with the responsibility to develop and determine the IKEA range which will meet customers all over the world. IoS is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the centre of IKEA range development and supply chain.
The Media Relations and Newsdesk Team, work in a global context with both planned and unplanned PR and editorial content. The team plays a central part in identifying stories and angles, develop content and share communication around how the IKEA core businesses within range and within supply, develops and supplies the products. We support the business and all IKEA markets with proactive content, incoming requests and advice when IKEA is being challenged.
The Press Officer we are currently looking for to join our team, is a team player with a proactive approach to media relations and PR. You will be responsible for leading planned and unplanned PR mainly within range related topics. You shall support the business by identifying, plan and execute proactive PR opportunities, mitigate risks and cater for the best possible support for the unplanned requests. You secure content for the editorial news flow, support with content and ideas for the global SoMe channels and work together with the Event team to assure best possible outcome in global press events.
Your tasks also include to contribute to the overall team assignments such as on-duty function, contribute with advice in the general risk process such as media risk analysis and act as second line support for incoming media requests within your areas of responsibility. As a Press officer, you take lead in situations when IKEA is challenged and secures trained spokespersons in relevant areas.
We look forward to receiving your application in English by latest 11th of April 2021. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. Please send us your application in English today!
f you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Editorial & Newsdesk manager Fredrik Norrlid at fredrik.norrlid@inter.ikea.com
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter, Marie Sandman on +46 768545309
We look forward to receiving your application in English by latest 11th of April 2021. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. Please send us your application in English today!
If you have any questions about the position you are welcome to contact Johanna Martin, mail johanna.martin@inter.ikea.com. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Marie Sandman on +46 768545309
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Regular Regular
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-10
Ersättning
Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-10
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
IKEA of Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5683449
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Älmhult
2021-04-10
Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Älmhult, Osby, Östra-Göinge, Östra Göinge
Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
Are you a curious person with a creative mind, passion for stories and a perfect sense for news? Then you might be the Press Officer IKEA is looking to welcome to its global Media Relations and Newsdesk Team in Älmhult, Sweden, where IKEA design and develop its entire range.
IKEA of Sweden AB, or IoS, is a core unit with the responsibility to develop and determine the IKEA range which will meet customers all over the world. IoS is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the centre of IKEA range development and supply chain.
The Media Relations and Newsdesk Team, work in a global context with both planned and unplanned PR and editorial content. The team plays a central part in identifying stories and angles, develop content and share communication around how the IKEA core businesses within range and within supply, develops and supplies the products. We support the business and all IKEA markets with proactive content, incoming requests and advice when IKEA is being challenged.
The Press Officer we are currently looking for to join our team, is a team player with a proactive approach to media relations and PR. You will be responsible for leading planned and unplanned PR mainly within range related topics. You shall support the business by identifying, plan and execute proactive PR opportunities, mitigate risks and cater for the best possible support for the unplanned requests. You secure content for the editorial news flow, support with content and ideas for the global SoMe channels and work together with the Event team to assure best possible outcome in global press events.
Your tasks also include to contribute to the overall team assignments such as on-duty function, contribute with advice in the general risk process such as media risk analysis and act as second line support for incoming media requests within your areas of responsibility. As a Press officer, you take lead in situations when IKEA is challenged and secures trained spokespersons in relevant areas.
We look forward to receiving your application in English by latest 11th of April 2021. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. Please send us your application in English today!
f you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Editorial & Newsdesk manager Fredrik Norrlid at fredrik.norrlid@inter.ikea.com
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter, Marie Sandman on +46 768545309
We look forward to receiving your application in English by latest 11th of April 2021. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. Please send us your application in English today!
If you have any questions about the position you are welcome to contact Johanna Martin, mail johanna.martin@inter.ikea.com. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Marie Sandman on +46 768545309
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Regular Regular
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-10
Ersättning
Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-10
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
IKEA of Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5683449