President of Tool Flow Solutions - Sandvik Machining Solutions
Sandvik AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Hedemora
, Sandviken
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Sandvik is on an exciting journey of growth, digitalization, and increased sustainability. Through innovation, agility, and inclusive collaboration, we're building the new digital era of manufacturing. With the addition of your entrepreneurial drive and customer centric perspective, we are ready to lead this work, raise the bar higher, and reinforce our market leading position.
At our business area segment Sandvik Machining Solutions (SMS), we hold an exciting multi-brand portfolio with some of the strongest brands of the cutting tool market. We employ about 20 800 brilliant minds worldwide, and in 2022, sales were approximately 46 billion SEK (including business area segment Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions).
We're now looking for a customer-centric and entrepreneurial President to lead our newly formed division Tool Flow Solutions. The division consists of the TDM and CribWise businesses, with established positions and customer bases in the tool management and tool vending and logistics businesses. It's a growth business in its own right, with positive synergies with SMS's cutting tools business. You will lead the division into the next phase of its growth journey, developing the organization, a new competitive software and services offering, and an effective multi-channel go-to-market approach in co-operation with SMS's tool divisions.
Your mission
Your mission is to make the Tool Flow Solutions division a leading global provider of solutions to manage the tool flow of Sandvik and non-Sandvik machining customers alike. In the SMS portfolio, the Tool Flow Solutions division is expected to deliver attractive profitable growth, as well as synergies with SMS tool businesses, reinforcing customer relations, revenue, and brand position. In this position, you're responsible for overseeing all aspects of the business' operations, including sales, marketing, product and service development, customer service, and finance. Under your leadership, the division will continue to service its customer base with its current offering while developing and introducing the new offering and go-to-market approach. Agile methodologies will be consistently adopted, and consultative services developed in order both to support customer adoption and as a value proposition.
Further responsibilities include:
Maintaining an understanding of evolving customer requirements
Developing and executing a data-driven, customer-centric strategy in order to increase revenue while making the company profitable
Designing and launching a tiered SaaS offering in sync with customer needs
Fostering synergies and collaborative ways of working with SMS tooling divisions and other existing projects and stakeholders across Sandvik and external partners
Accountable for the financial performance of the new division
The location for this position is flexible within Europe, but preferably in Stockholm, Sweden, or Tübingen, Germany, and international travel is included.
You report to the President of Sandvik Machining Solutions and actively contribute to our management team, playing an active part in driving our mindset change and orientation towards digital business models. You utilize the possibility to learn from others and bring the entire business area forward in accordance with our governance system "The Sandvik Way".
Your character
We're looking for someone with a university degree in business, engineering, computer science, or related field. You have an extensive background in leadership roles, preferably in industrial software and/or in manufacturing, ideally with P&L responsibility. You have a proven track record growing and scaling up businesses, as well as a deep understanding of industrial software. You have previous experience in developing effective go-to-market and sales approaches. You're a team builder and a developer of successful business partnerships and business ecosystems. You're proficient in agile methodologies and have accompanying management skills. You have business level proficiency in the English language - while knowing German is a plus.
We put a lot of emphasis on your personality! You have business acumen and a strong customer-centric and entrepreneurial mindset. You have the drive to innovate, take risks and seize opportunities, all while ensuring customer success and satisfaction, and delivery of results. You have outstanding adaptability and resilience, combined with demonstrated ability to develop, and lead, as well as great stakeholder management and negotiation skills. Communication is key, and you're therefore an excellent communicator with solid interpersonal skills.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Application
We have an ongoing selection process in this recruitment, so please send us your application as soon as possible but no later than July 2nd, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0056511).
Recruiting Manager
Nadine Crauwels, President at Sandvik Machining Solutions
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
James Crilley, Executive Talent Acquisition Specialist, +46 (0)26 261 023
Sofie Mälstad, Executive Talent Acquisition Specialist, +46 (0)72 586 76 86
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26 26 66 59
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, 026-26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 26 14 44.
Recruitment Specialist
Sofie Mälstad Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Storviltsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
115 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gasverket Stockholm Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Sandvik AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7890060