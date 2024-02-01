President of the Crushing Solutions Division
Sandvik AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Svedala Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Svedala
2024-02-01
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Trelleborg
, Skurup
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Svedala
, Malmö
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
At Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions we are on an exciting growth journey, building the new digital era of our industry, and we have the know-how and innovative mindset to develop ideas into pioneering technological solutions.
Right now, we are looking for an experienced and forward-thinking business leader to join us as President of the Crushing Solutions division - someone who wants to play an important part in turning our new vision of being number one in eco-efficient rock processing into reality. Adding your strategic mind, value-based leadership style and entrepreneurial outlook, we are ready to aim higher and further strengthen our premium position!
About the division
Division Crushing Solutions, within the business area Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions, is an industrial frontrunner in crushing equipment and aftermarket for mining and construction applications. We create productivity driven by technology and our solutions are engineered to deliver the highest performance and automation level in mines, quarries, and civil engineering projects.
Your mission
With an evolutionary, customer centric approach, you drive our global business models and take full ownership of our future direction. You ensure growth, efficiency, profitability, and innovation - through both organic development and acquisitions, partnerships, and alliances. You drive the current division strategy execution, future strategy formulation, organizational design, and operations - ensuring a culture of high performance with strong commitment to our business area and group strategies. By staying on top of our progress, driving improved cost agility, investing in opportunities, and building confidence in decision-making, you protect the value and strengths of Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions. You also follow trends and market shifts to adapt our entire business to the reality we are facing.
Acting in our decentralized environment, you really have use of your great collaboration skills and the way you form strong networks. As part of a larger organization, you work closely with all relevant parts of Sandvik Group, and you also establish smart and effective ways of interacting with key stakeholders. Other important items on your agenda are empowering our work with diversity and inclusion and making sure we conduct business in a safe and sustainable manner.
You report to the President of Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions and are an active member of our business area management team. The location for this position is at our site in Svedala, a short commute from Malmö. Global travelling on a regular basis forms part of your assignment.
Your background and character
We are looking for a qualified and inspiring mentor with a value-based leadership style. You put development, progress, and customer focus first, and you establish a grounded and successful mix of organic growth and acquisitions. With a transformation mindset and digital experience from the industrial sector, you are skilled in leading traditional businesses towards new technology and modern business models.
You have an extensive background within general management, including previous accountability for profit and loss statements in a global setting. Experience from a listed company environment has enabled you to balance acting on a visionary strategy with the tactical ability of driving execution. Doing business in all corners of the world calls for an open mind and cultural awareness, and advanced communication skills in English.
Collaboration, stakeholder management and true business acumen are your success factors, and you capture opportunities in innovations and new ideas without losing track of our direction. You are also confident and brave in decision-making and you take lead in initiating change. Just like us, you trust in the power of teamwork, and you promote an entrepreneurial culture where people engage to increase performance.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we are tech driven, innovative, and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together, and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Recruiting manager
Richard Harris, President of Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions (SRP)
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Ulrika Gruffman, recruitment specialist, +46 (0)70 -616 62 20
Union contacts
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)40 409 240
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)40 409 025
Application
We look forward to your application and ask you to send it no later than February 16, 2024. Job ID: R0063729.
We have an open and fair recruitment process - where we welcome all applicants and evaluate every unique application in line with the specified requirements profile to find the best match for the position. Read more about it here.
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Stationsplan 1 (visa karta
)
233 31 SVEDALA Arbetsplats
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions - Svedala Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Sandvik AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8436684