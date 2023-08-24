Preschool Teacher (Förskollärare)
(Please make sure that you read the entire job description. Incomplete applications will be disregarded.)
Planet Kids Nursery School is a small parent cooperative located right next to Gärdet in the center of Östermalm. We have places for 30 children and we have 7 staff members in the team. Our preschool is very multicultural, with both children and teachers coming from different parts of the world.
We are looking for someone who is excited to join our diverse team for at least one year as a maternity leave cover, with a possibility of extending, with the following qualifications:
Knowledge of LPFÖ 18
Fluency in both English and Swedish is an advantage
Degree in Early Childhood Studies
Open to applications from those studying to become Preschool Teachers and would like to combine work and studies
Experience with NPF/special needs is a great advantage for this position
Experience leading a group of children, planning activities, documenting the progress, etc.
If this sounds like you, please reach out by sending your cover letter and CV with the e-mail subject "ENGLISH PRESCHOOL TEACHER APPLICATION". We put a lot of value on your cover letter so applications without a cover letter will not be responded to.
