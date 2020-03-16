Preclinical project lead - Bravura Sverige AB - Apotekarjobb i Lund
Preclinical project lead
Bravura Sverige AB / Apotekarjobb / Lund
2020-03-16
Om Bravura:
Bravura är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag för organisationer som vill hitta Next Gen Professionals. Hos oss finns massor av jobbmöjligheter, framförallt för dig i början av karriären med 0-8 års erfarenhet. Via oss kan du jobba som konsult eller bli rekryterad. Hitta ditt drömjobb - vi hjälper dig att lyckas!
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-16
Företaget
Our ultimate vision is to contribute to the successful treatment of serious human diseases by providing the Mesenchymal stem cells of neonatal source (means that they have greater genome integrity) for various regenerative medical applications.
Dina arbetsuppgifter
You will be responsible for preclinical development of new cell therapies. In this position you will be responsible for managing CROs, assisting in development work, managing the internal development of processes and analytical assays, and for the generation of preclinical in vitro and in vivo data to support the ATMP development.
Kvalifikationer
PhD in Cell Biology (or a related subject such as biological sciences, biochemistry, chemical engineering, bioengineering, animal physiology, toxicology or related field)
Experience of human cell culture using a range of cell models.
Expertise in cell sorting (FACS, MACS, Tyto...)
Experience in animal models for toxicity testing, biodistribution and efficacy studies.
Experience with cell therapy development.
Experience working with cell therapies or a related field.
Excellent english oral and written communication skills including report writing.
Above this we belive that you have the ability to work quickly and accurately, with limited supervision, taking initiative when required.
You have proven ability to engage constructively with colleagues at all levels across different departments to deliver objectives.
Övrig information:
Start:Asap
Plats: Lund
Lön: According to agreement
Sökord: Cell, cellbiology, PHD, GMP, invitro, invivo, ATMP development
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-03-30
Företag
Bravura Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5153012
