Preclinical Dmpk Lead
Hays AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg
2023-05-03
Preclinical DMPK Lead | AstraZeneca | PK & PKPD | Gothenburg | 1-yr Contract | Apply Now!
Your new company
Hays Life Sciences is looking for someone to work at AstraZeneca, a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. With a commitment to fostering a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration, AstraZeneca offers an exceptional opportunity for professionals to contribute to life-changing medicines.
Your new role
* As a Preclinical DMPK Lead at AstraZeneca, you will be working within the DMPK Department, focusing on Early Respiratory & Immunology (R&I).
* Located at AstraZeneca's vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden, you will have the opportunity to develop and apply PKPD models to influence decision-making in drug discovery and development.
* Your responsibilities include assisting in dose-to-man predictions, performing uncertainty analysis, informing the design of preclinical PKPD studies, and actively engaging with the internal modelling community.
What you'll need to succeed
* To excel in this role, you must possess a PhD/MSc in pharmacokinetics, pharmacology, or a related field, with a focus on mathematical modelling of PKPD data, ideally in a preclinical/translational setting.
* Hands-on experience with PKPD modelling tools such as Phoenix, Matlab, R, Monolix, NONMEM, or similar is essential.
* Excellent interpersonal skills, the ability to work independently in cross-functional teams, and good communication skills in English, both verbal and in writing, are required.
What you'll get in return
* In this exciting role at AstraZeneca, you will have the opportunity to work within an inclusive and diverse environment that encourages innovation and teamwork.
* You will contribute to the development of groundbreaking medicines and be part of a company that truly values the perspectives of its employees.
* By working with Hays Life Sciences and AstraZeneca, you will gain invaluable experience in the pharmaceutical industry, enhance your skills, and make a difference in the lives of patients worldwide.
