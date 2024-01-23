Preclinical And Translational Pk & Pkpd Scientist
2024-01-23
Do you have expertise in mathematical modelling and/or pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) and its application in drug discovery? Would you like to apply your knowledge in a global company that follows the science and turns ideas into life-changing medicines? Then you could be the new colleague we are looking for to be part of the development of future treatment within respiratory and immunology.
We are now looking for a highly skilled and motivated modelling and simulation scientist with expertise in mathematical modelling preferably applied in the field of pharmacokinetics-pharmacodynamics (PKPD) to join our drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics department within early Respiratory and Immunology (R&I) at AstraZeneca's world-class R&D centre in Gothenburg, Sweden. Working at AstraZeneca means being entrepreneurial, following the science, scrutinizing data and details simultaneously with holistic thinking and through teamwork make progress.
At AstraZeneca we're proud to have an outstanding workplace culture that encourages innovation and teamwork. We are united by our vision to push the boundaries of DMPK science to transform ideas into medicines for R&I patients. Employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity toward delivering candidate drugs into late-stage development.
What you'll do
You have a true passion for science and will support our portfolio within the R&I therapeutic area. We believe that you have solid, hands-on experience of PKPD modeling and that you will be able to provide expert advice and interpretation of complex drug discovery data. You will deliver translational quantitative/PKPD input for a broad range of drug modalities from target identification to life-cycle management as an Senior Scientist, Associate Principal Scientist (APS) or Principal Scientist (PS), depending on your background, experience and skills.
Main Duties and Responsibilities include:
Identify the appropriate models and conduct analysis/modelling of PKPD data from various sources (from internal lab or external sources). Such models could be e.g. traditional PKPD modelling, non-linear mixed effects modelling or quantitative systems pharmacology to deliver the PKPD insights to influence critical decisions in drug discovery and development
Inform and influence the design of studies, with PKPD in mind to answer relevant pharmacological questions and report results to project teams and internal governance bodies
Contribute towards defining safety margins by means of PKPD assessments of efficacy and safety risks in collaboration with other functions
Predict human pharmacokinetics, efficacious exposure and dosing regimen. This is done in close collaboration with other functions (bio scientists, safety scientists, clinical pharmacologist and clinical pharmacometricians)
Communicate scientific progress to internal and external stakeholders
Deliver input and data to projects within agreed timelines and to the right quality that supports/influences compound profiling, project progression and project strategy
Define and deliver a translational quantitative PKPD strategy in projects, so that effective conclusions can be made
Prepare clear presentations related to the above for internal governance bodies
Essential for the role
The successful candidate is expected to have a solid PKPD understanding and hands on experience of mathematical modelling (e.g. empirical PKPD models, in vitro-in vivo translation, non-linear mixed effects models, quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) models).
PhD or equivalent in relevant field, with a focus on mathematical modelling of PKPD data, ideally in a preclinical/translational setting with a profound knowledge of drug discovery and development processes
Specialist in PK and PKPD data analysis, interpretation, and reporting, including hands-on experience with modelling software (e.g. Phoenix WinNonlin, Matlab, Monolix, R, NONMEM, or similar)
Proven scientific leadership and ability to mentor junior colleagues
Experience in project leadership and collaborative mindset
Scientific leadership evidenced by a publication track record and ability to independently lead the drafting and review of publication manuscripts
Excellent interpersonal skills, and ability to work in cross-functional teams as well as independently
Proactive and excellent communication skills
Experience in defining quantitative modelling strategies across several therapeutic modalities (e.g. small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, antibodies)
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
What's next?
This is an exciting opportunity for a talented modeller to join a strong team and support the portfolio of a major pharmaceutical company that has science at its heart whilst being based in the wonderful city of Gothenburg, Sweden. Så ansöker du
