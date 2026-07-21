Pre-Sales Specialist Trading and Investor Solutions
Infront Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infront Sweden AB i Stockholm
About Infront
At Infront, we are committed to fostering an inclusive workplace, recognizing our diverse team as one of our most valuable assets.
For 25 years, Infront has been empowering financial market experts to make faster, smarter, compliant decisions. Over time, we have expanded our foundation by bringing together companies with more than 75 years of combined market experience and trust.
Our strength lies in market data, delivering reliable, accurate information through a powerful suite of tools, spanning Data Intelligence, Wealth Management solutions, and Trading & Investor solutions, that our users depend on every day. Today, we are one of Europe's leading providers of market data and financial software, helping professionals navigate markets with confidence and speed.
About the Role
We are seeking a highly motivated and commercially focused Pre-Sales Specialist to support the growth of our Trading and Investor solutions across UK, Nordics, Germany and Italy.
Working as a trusted advisor alongside regional Sales Executives, you will engage with prospective clients throughout the sales cycle, demonstrating how our cloud-based OMS, EMS and FIX connectivity addresses the complex needs of investment managers, asset managers, wealth managers, family offices and institutional investors.
This is a quota-carrying role with co-prime responsibility for the achievement of sales targets for the in-scope portfolio management product suite. Success requires a combination of strong business acumen, financial markets knowledge, technical expertise and the ability to articulate business value to both executive and operational stakeholders.
As our Pre-Sales Specialist, you will:
Partner with Regional Sales Executives to develop account strategies and drive revenue growth across assigned territories.
Qualify client business, functional, and technical requirements and contribute to opportunity planning and competitive positioning.
Support commercial negotiations by providing solution expertise and value-based recommendations.
Deliver tailored product demonstrations, proof of concepts, and solution proposals aligned with client objectives and use cases.
Lead discovery workshops to understand client investment processes, portfolio management workflows, and operational challenges.
Design and present solution architectures that align client requirements with product capabilities.
Act as a subject matter expert for Trading and Investor Solutions, providing product expertise and industry best practices.
Build trusted relationships with stakeholders across trading, investments, operations, risk, compliance, and technology functions, and confidently engage audiences from end users to executive leadership.
Articulate the business value, ROI, and operational benefits of proposed solutions while supporting client evaluations and technical validation activities.
Collaborate closely with Product Management, Engineering, Professional Services, and Customer Success teams, sharing market insights and best practices to support product development and sales success.
Travel regularly across the UK, Nordics, Germany, and Italy to support client meetings, workshops, industry events, and internal collaboration.
Who you are
Proven experience in Pre-Sales, Solutions Consulting, or Solution Engineering supporting trading solutions or financial technology platforms.
Strong understanding of trading infrastructure, capital markets, and investment operations.
Experience supporting complex, consultative B2B software sales cycles and engaging with senior stakeholders.
Excellent presentation, demonstration, and workshop facilitation skills.
Ability to analyse business challenges and translate them into effective technology solutions.
Commercially minded with experience working toward revenue targets or shared sales objectives.
Strong written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to influence both business and technical audiences.
Self-motivated and comfortable working across multiple countries, cultures, and stakeholder groups.
Knowledge of portfolio management, investment accounting, order management, performance measurement, front-to-back investment platforms, cloud technologies, enterprise SaaS architectures, and RFP/RFI processes is advantageous.
Fluent English is essential; Swedish is highly desirable, while German and Italian language skills are a strong advantage.
Professional qualifications such as CFA, CAIA, or equivalent are considered a strong advantage.
Our Offer
Health & wellness: Benefit from wellbeing initiatives tailored to local needs, including access to an employee assistance programme that provides confidential support to employees and their families.
Holiday: Enjoy competitive holiday entitlement aligned with local markets, so you can rest and recharge.
Pension: Plan for your long-term financial wellbeing through our pension scheme, supported by employer contributions.
Remote work: Enjoy the opportunity to work two days a week from home, with flexible working hours where possible. You may also request to work up to four weeks per year from a different location.
Learning & development: Support your career progression with access to learning resources, ongoing conversations with your manager, and opportunities to share the knowledge you gain with your team.
Culture & impact: Be part of an international team with a startup mindset and play a key role in making a meaningful impact.
Our offices: Work from Europe's leading financial centres and be at the heart of where finance happens.
Additional notes
• Note: Since your application will be reviewed by an international team, we kindly ask that you submit your CV in English.
All candidates selected for employment are subject to pre-employment screening. This process includes professional reference and background checks conducted by our third-party partner, ZINC. These screenings are part of our commitment to ensuring a secure, compliant, and trustworthy workplace. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: sara.bonds@hotmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infront Sweden AB
(org.nr 556726-2794)
Kungsgatan 33 (visa karta
)
111 56 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10008244