Pre-sales Autodesk Specialist till AEC AB

Job Title: Pre-sales Autodesk Specialist to AEC AB
AEC is one of Sweden's leading suppliers of software solutions and services for the construction industry, with a special focus on Autodesk solutions. We are proud to be part of the COWI Group since 2009 and to offer innovative project management solutions with some of the most sought-after BIM consultants in Sweden. We are now looking for a Pre-Sales Autodesk Specialist to join our sales department, who wants to help strengthen our position as a leading expert in Autodesk software.
About the role
The role of Pre-Sales Autodesk Specialist is new and means a reinforcement to our sales department. The purpose of the role is to strengthen the sales department's technical capacity and ability to deliver customer-focused solutions. This means understanding the customers' challenges and unique needs, and together with the sales team, communicating and demonstrating our USPs. The main focus will be on Autodesk solutions, particularly in the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction), Building, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing), and Construction sectors.
Your responsibilities and selection of tasks
Develop and maintain an in-depth understanding of Autodesk's products/solutions in AEC, Building, MEP and Construction
Build and nurture relationships with key customers with Key Account Manager, understand their long-term goals, and customize Autodesk solutions accordingly
Active monitoring of the Autodesk ecosystem and related technologies
Conduct workshops with clients to map their workflows/data flows to document their BIM maturity
Be responsible for analyzing industry trends in order to anticipate which products and solutions will be most relevant to our customers and their challenges, with a particular focus on the latest developments in Autodesk.
Since the role means that you need to travel on a regular basis, it needs to work for you also privately (as it is a new role, it is difficult to estimate the number of travel days). A requirement for the position is a B driver's license.
Your background, experience and personality
To succeed in the role, you need to have a deep understanding of the industry and the Autodesk ecosystem. You possess very good business acumen and project management skills, with experience mainly from the software or technology sector.
You have good communication and presentation skills and feel confident in inspiring and convincing in front of individual customers as well as in front of larger and smaller groups. Your business mindset focuses on maximizing both sales and customer value in a structured and educational way, without losing responsiveness. Customer satisfaction is, and should always be, your and our primary focus.
As a person, you are curious, have an open mind to find effective and customer-oriented solutions and enjoy working in a dynamic and rapidly changing environment.
Working at AEC
By working at AEC, you get the opportunity for an exciting and challenging job in a growing industry. With us, you get to work in a creative environment where you also get great opportunities to grow and develop.
Gothenburg serves as a location as well as Stockholm. We want to enjoy our work, which is why it is important for us to have a flat organisation with a high ceiling and where the community and well-being with colleagues play a major role. We work together as a team and help each other achieve success in our respective projects. Since 2009, AEC has been part of the COWI Group. This means that you will have the unique combination of the resources of a large company combined with the flexibility and speed of a smaller company like AEC.
Are you interested?
We hope so! Please send your application as soon as possible! Please note that we are not allowed to receive applications via email due to GDPR, so use the link in the ad. If you want to know more about the position, please contact Annelie Nyström, Commercial Manager AEC on 0705 - 44 73 98 or aeny@aec.se
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact Shruti Gupta srgu@cowi.com
.
Welcome with your application!
