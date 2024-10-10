Pre-Registration For Scania I-Talent Recruitment 2025!
2024-10-10
For the ninth time, Scania is launching their highly appreciated I-Talent Program! This is the program for you who have a strong drive to develop, who is eager to contribute with new ideas, and who wants to be a part of the work to drive the transition to a more sustainable transport industry! Are you about to graduate or have a maximum a couple of years of working experience within IT? Then this program is for you!
Scania is one of Sweden's largest companies, offering trucks and buses for heavy transport along with a wide range of related services. Their goal is to drive the transition to a sustainable transport system by developing safe, smart, and energy-efficient transport solutions that are better for both people and our planet. They currently have around 50,000 employees in approximately 100 countries, and together with partners and customers, they are driving the transition to a more sustainable transport industry, being both trendsetters and pioneers in electrification and sustainable transport systems.
Along with several other I-Talents, you will be offered a unique opportunity to participate in a program that will kickstart your journey at Scania. You will be employed in a specific role and belong to a team but will alternate your work in your role with training sessions alongside other I-Talents. The program starts every fall and is designed for you who are at the beginning of your career, ensuring that you have the best possible conditions to grow into your role. In addition to working in your team, the program primarily consists of three parts: "Learning your professional role," "Go-and-see," and "Training." This also provides excellent opportunities to build a strong network within Scania. In addition to your I-Talent colleagues and your immediate manager, you will also be assigned a buddy who will be there for you during your first time in the role.
At Scania, you will find a multicultural work environment with ambitious colleagues and a company that invests in its leadership. There is room for everyone to grow, whether you want to be a generalist, specialist, or leader. If you have the right attitude and are motivated to take responsibility, you will have endless opportunities for development!
PLEASE NOTE!
The recruitment for the 2025 program will begin in November 2024, and we will recruit I-Talents for several departments and cities. By registrating an expression of interest through this advert, you do not guarantee a place in the program; instead, you sign up to receive ongoing information and updates about the process, as well as the link to the job advertisement when the recruitment process begins.
You will need to apply again during the official application period. Then you will have the possibility to express interest in specific roles/teams within the program.
• A post-secondary education in system science, computer engineering, networking, infrastructure, or similar.
• Maximum of two years of working experience within IT by the start of the program in September 2025.
• Knowledge of one or more programming languages such as JAVA, C, C++, C#, JavaScript, or equivalent. Some roles may require knowledge in one or more specific programming languages.
• Professional knowledge in English, as it is the primary working language.
• For some roles, verbal and written knowledge in Swedish may be required due to assignments and contacts in the role.
Recruitment Process
• Pre-registration
• Official application period
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Tests (problem-solving + personality)
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interview with Scania hiring manager (for certain positions, programming tests may also be applied)
• Reference checks and background verification
Practical information
• Start: September 2025
• Employment: Full-time, fixed-term employment for 6 months with a good chance of extension
• Location: Södertälje with the possibility of remote work a few days a week
• The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work, and all questions regarding the process are managed by Academic Work.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. Contact details: Recruitment Consultants Johanna Sörell johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
, Emelie Säfbom emelie.safbom@academicwork.se
, and Milly Ellqvist Weidstam milly.weidstam@academicwork.se
.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
