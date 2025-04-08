Pre-Owned & Whole Life Costs Manager
The opportunity
We're currently looking for a Pre-Owned and Whole Life Costs Manager to join our Global Fleet Sales team in order to support the Polestar pre-owned programme, whole life costs and residual value reporting, provide market support and maintain process documentation. Someone with a passion for electric mobility, an interest in technology, and a desire to create the change we know is needed.
This position can operate on a remote basis, located in one of our European Markets.
The responsibilities
In this role, you'll be expected to drive the regular assessment of Polestar vehicle costs throughout their lifecycle, including purchase, financing, service, maintenance and repair, insurance, fuel, and depreciation. You will work with a number of HQ functions such as Global Fleet Sales, EMEA & ROW sales, digital, finance, legal, product, brand and marketing. The position will also interface with stakeholders in our markets as well as external stakeholders such as leasing companies, RV setters and influencers.
See below for a more thorough breakdown of the various tasks and areas you'll be responsible for:
Carry out analysis relating to current and future residual value trends in key markets, including trend analysis relating to Polestar's and its competitors' products.
Provide insights and recommendations to improve Polestar vehicle competitiveness.
Conduct ongoing analysis of global pre-owned automotive market trends, consumer preferences, and competitor activities.
Provide detailed reports and forecasts related to Polestar pre-owned vehicle sales performance, by developing and maintaining comprehensive sales and forecast reports and identifying growth opportunities.
Maintain and update Polestar pre-owned program documentation in Confluence, ensuring all process changes and updates are properly documented.
Build and maintain a Polestar pre-owned onboarding process for our new investor partners.
Resolve daily operational queries from market teams, providing solutions and best practice advice.
Managing Polestar's data provider, residual value and TCO tools and the provision of car to market studies.
Support the organisation of whole life cost events.
The ideal candidate
In order to succeed in this role, and at Polestar in general, there are a few characteristics you'll need to have. Tenacity. Flexibility. Curiosity. The ability to take the initiative, to meet deadlines and requirements, and to abandon ideas when they're not feasible.
The ideal candidate has excellent communication and collaboration skills to work with stakeholders globally. You are self-motivated and capable of working effectively in a remote environment. You should thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic organisation, demonstrating the ability to adapt to changing requirements.
In addition, you'll ideally need the following qualifications/experience:
Relevant experience in global automotive pre-owned and whole life costs management.
Knowledge of residual values and their impact on an OEM's business model.
Knowledge and experience of the used car supply chain including logistics, refurbishment, finance and marketing.
An interest in latest software development and advancements in the used car industry.
Highly skilled in the use of Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint.
A very keen attention to detail.
Polestar is an international company, with various backgrounds represented. English, therefore, is the language of written and spoken communication. And though we have a global presence, we maintain the growth-mindset. Change happens often at Polestar. But so does progress. Expect an accelerating, exciting environment.
The process
If the above matches your ambitions, be sure to apply. Applications will initially close on 14th February.
