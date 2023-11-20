Pre-delivery testing technician
2023-11-20
With our continuous growth, we are now looking for a PDT technician.
We are looking for an individual who has large passion for cars and would like to join our strong team of experienced technicians. You need to have a drive to develop and see the results of your hard work in terms of finished products.
PDT technician is responsible for getting the car ready for delivery after the assembly process is finished. I.e. execute the full testing of the car in accordance with the test requirements and also address the unknown errors on the car, meaning that the errors known should, when possible, be attended prior to the PDT process.
It is the PDT technicians responsibility to feed back the build errors to the appropriate people in the organization to minimize the build time and maximize the quality, i.e. driving the whole organization into pro-active work of reducing the errors as early as possible in the build process and contain them there.
Need to have
- At least a couple of years experience (as either automotive assembler, electrician or technician)
- Eye for finish & form
- Thorough
- Meticulous
- Used to work with your hands
- Understanding for vehicle diagnostics
- Driver's license
- The ability to do extensive fault finding on the cars produced and address the faults found
Meritorious/Extra Qualifications
- If anything, desirable but not necessary
- Experience with customs vehicle building or restoration is an advantage in your application.
Other
Kindly prepare your CV in English. We are an international company with employees from all over the world, and much information both verbally and in writing is in English, why you must be able to speak, read and understand it.
Availability
- According to agreement
- Full time
- Normal working hours 40 h/week, 7-16, overtime may occur
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
Ersättning
Koenigsegg Automotive AB
https://www.koenigsegg.com/
