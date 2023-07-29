Pre-Collection Officer who speaks Finnish
Do you have excellent communication skills in Finnish and thrive in a customer-centric role? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you! For our client sake, we are now looking for their next colleague to join their Pre-Collection team in Stockholm. You will work in a forward-looking and engaged organization that values its employees' contributions. They follow clear and effective processes for Pre-Collection and ensure a smooth experience for their customers. If you are looking for a role that allows you to use your skills to the fullest potential, look no further - this could be the perfect match for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a fast-growing company in the financial market that provides simple and modern financial services to businesses and individuals.
As a Pre-Collection Officer, you will have an important job that affects the personal finances of people. You will work in a team with others to help customers who are having difficulty making payments find a solution that works for them.
This is a role for someone who has the mindset that "nothing is impossible" and always strives to create a good solution.
You are offered
• A company with short decision-making paths where you can contribute innovative ideas and proposals on how processes, routines, and work methods can be streamlined and developed.
• A modern and dynamic employer where the work environment is characterized by humility, joy, and engagement.
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consultant offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• As a Pre-Collection Officer, you will work with a team of 10 people to help customers facing payment difficulties and find sustainable solutions. You will be responsible for following up with customers, handling administrative tasks, and communicating with our collection agency in Sweden. This role offers a great opportunity to develop your skills while making a difference in the customers' lives.
• Handling incoming and outgoing telephone calls and email contact with our customers
• Handling preparations for debt collection
• Follow-up, performance and close monitoring of results and deliveries
• Handling estates, debt settlements, disputes, terminations, guardians according to negotiation processes
• Cooperation with various authorities and institutions
• Handling incident reporting and internal control implementation
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have a complete high school education
• Speak and write Finnish and English fluently. It is also strongly meritorious if you can speak Swedish
• Have previous experience in customer service
• Have good computer skills and good knowledge of Excel
Previous experience in claim, debt collection, or finance is meritorious but not a requirement.
As a person, we see that you enjoy interacting with others and can work independently to solve business needs. You naturally prioritize customer satisfaction and thrive in a role with significant responsibility and diverse tasks. You have the ability to handle stress and adapt to changing situations while paying attention to the smallest details. You possess excellent communication skills with a teaching mindset, and aim to achieve set objectives while continuously developing personally and professionally.
Other information:
• Start: According to agreement
• Extent: Full time
• Location: Stockholm
• This recruitment process consists of digital tests, MAP and Matrigma
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and our client wished that all questions regarding this position is handled by Academic Work
We're working with ongoing selection and the ad might be removed if we move on to the next phase in the recruitment process Ersättning
