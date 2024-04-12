Pre-Certification Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Want to join us on our exciting journey?
Volvo Cars is on an exciting journey, redefining the automotive experience by innovating to make people's lives less complicated. We offer you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make an impact in a company with unique opportunities to grow and make a true difference.
What we offer
At 58800 Quality you will be a key contributor to the next generation outstanding luxury cars from Volvo. Together with other engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people. Are you interested in design and connected car technology? Do you share our passion for people, the environment, and our urge to create a superior driving experience? Then vehicle propulsion is the place for you to prosper.
This position is within the team the Pre-Certification & OBD Team. The team consists of 4-6 dedicated engineers and is working with pre-homologation of range, energy efficiency, emissions, fuel consumption, OBD Durability Demonstration Vehicle (DDV), as well as RDE testing & certification. We work with electrical vehicles, hybrids, and mild hybrids for all markets. The group (58830) also consists of OBD System Engineers, and Attribute Leaders for Emissions and OBD.
We are looking for you who will join the development of next generations more efficient and "environmentally friendly" powertrains.
What you'll do
As a Product Compliance Engineer, you will perform verification of range, energy efficiency, emissions, fuel consumption, OBD Durability Demonstration Vehicle (DDV), as well as RDE. The area of responsibility is to plan and coordinate verification activities, analyze, summarize, and present the results. You will work in an ambitious team and have a close cooperation with the Homologation Release team, Attribute Leaders, people working in the workshops and the laboratories. Therefore, it is important with social skills and an ability to network. We offer you great development opportunities within an exciting role.
Main Responsibilities
Plan and coordinate verification activities in homologation vehicles
Perform Pre homologation of Range, Energy efficiency, Emission and CO2 world-wide
Analyze, summarize, draw conclusions from and present the results
Operating On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Demonstrations
Check that legal requirements are fulfilled
What you'll bring
As a person you are structured and accurate with a strategic mindset. You have the ability to summarize and present the status of your work and enjoy teamwork as well as work independently. Good communicational- and interpersonal skills are important as well as being self-driven and positive. You are hungry for future challenges and development.
Required Qualifications
M.Sc or B.Sc. in Engineering
Skilled engineer with experience from working with testing, verification or calibration in vehicles
Knowledge in testing prerequisites for emissions worldwide
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Swedish driving license class B
Stress resistant
Knowledge in INCA PC is meritorious
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Feel free to apply through the link as soon as possible, but no later than 21st of April 2024. Selections will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "69280-42405661". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Volvo Car Corporation Volvo Car Corporation 031590000 Jobbnummer
8606199