Practice Lead Till Alten Göteborg

THE PRACTICE LEAD FOR ENGINEERING NORDICS WILL BE A THOUGHT-LEADER WHO ACTIVELY CONTRIBUTES TO THE TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT OF OUR CORE BUSINESS.
THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL BE A HANDS-ON AND PARTICIPATIVE INDIVIDUAL WHO IS PASSIONATE ABOUT TECH. YOU'LL BE PART OF THE TECHNICAL DIRECTION UNIT LEADING ALTEN'S DEVELOPMENT AND OBJECTIVES WITHIN TECHNOLOGY. THE UNIT LEADS AND SECURES THE PROPER PER BIDS, FORMS THE OFFERING, DRIVES THE SERVICE AREAS, LEADS THE COMPETENCE NETWORKS, OVERSEES DELIVERY, AND DRIVES THE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN CLOSE COLLABORATION WITH THE BUSINESS MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION.
Successful candidates must show a positive and proactive leadership style and must have the ability to interact collaboratively with management, colleagues, and staff to carry out the following main activities:
BID, PRESALES AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
• Manage one of our Technical Business Leads, balance her workload, ensure bid quality and ADF process enforcement
• Lead and drive the bids in accordance with the ALTEN Delivery Framework process
• Participation in the internal bid process, including qualification and strategic orientation of tenders
• Responsibility for opportunity cost estimation and technical offering
• Support in negotiations with the customers
• Participation in kick-offs together with clients to ensure successful handover to delivery
• Support Business Management with development of client account plans
• Participation in securing new framework agreements with prioritized clients
• Leading/participating in presales activities towards customers
SERVICE AREA DEVELOPMENT AND COMPETENCE NETWORKS
• Management and ongoing development of 1-2 offerings and 2-3 service areas constituting part of the ALTEN Engineering portfolio
• Own direction of 2-3 competence networks providing the structure to successfully engage consultants in their functional domains. Competence networks will be aligned with the service areas
• Management of the competence networks resources and budgets, ensuring appropriate competence network resource availability for ALTEN to deliver our goals and growth targets
• Support in developing processes and strategic plans together with other business entities at ALTEN
• Manage the area of competence and share knowledge with other ALTEN managers within the area
COLLABORATION AND SYNERGIES
• Co-operation with fellow Practice Leads in other parts of ALTEN on an international scale
• Support to the Enterprise Services group-wide initiatives
• Working on business synergy within all ALTEN entities
QUALIFICATIONS:
• Bachelor's or master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or Embedded Systems
• 5+ years of relevant and proven work experience
• Knowledge of the market along with main technologies and concepts
• Exposure to the consulting business either as a consultant or manager
• Exposure to project management or product ownership
• Solid experience in designing application solutions for reliability, scalability, manageability and business continuity
• Broad exposure to unit development methodologies, with in-depth experience of Agile Processes
• Previous experience as a Delivery Manager, Technical Manager or Service Manager will be considered meritorious
• Fluency in English and Swedish Ersättning
