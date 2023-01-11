PR-Coordinator to global company! - Gothenburg or Stockholm
Perido AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have 3-4 years of work experience in communications, PR, or marketing department? We are currently seeking a highly motivated and skilled coordinator to join our client's PR team! Are you the one we are looking for?
About the position
On behalf of our client, Perido is looking for a PR-Coordinator. You will play a crucial role in the company's transformation by ensuring the smooth operation of campaigns, initiatives, and ongoing PR work. You will be part of a highly competent and collaborative team where the pace is high. For this position you will have the possibility to work either from the company's office in Stockholm or Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As a PR-Coordinator, you will be working closely with the PR team to support the coordination of various tasks and initiatives. Specifically, you will be responsible for:
Coordinating media interviews and visits
Oversee meeting structure, meeting agendas, and protocols
Help with media monitoring, media reports and internal newsletters
Help the organization with media events all over the world
In addition, you will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing the financial administration of the department. This will include tasks such as monitoring budgets, tracking expenses, handling invoicing and creating purchase orders for our suppliers and subscriptions.
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, a strong ability to multitask and thrive in a fast-paced environment is essential. Good communication skills and the ability to work with people across different departments of the company and with different cultures, as well as with external parties, are also critical for success in this role. Additionally, you should have a solid understanding of the principles of PR and be able to work well in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment. Your warm personality and eagerness to collaborate will be very welcomed!
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
3-4 years of work experience in communications, PR, or marketing department
Excellent communication skills, both in Swedish and English
Meritorious
Work experience from a global company
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2024-08-31. Start 2023-02-01.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as the selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need. The recruiter responsible for this position is Fredrika Lundmark, you can reach her via fredrika.lundmark@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 33677 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our client's needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and today we are 50 employees internally and over 900 consultants on assignment all over the country. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "33677". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se
Katarinavägen 15 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7332513