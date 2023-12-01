PR, Social and Influencer Specialist
WHO YOU ARE
At Ingka Centres, we are not just creating meeting places; we're crafting experiences that excite and engage. As a PR, Social & Influencer Specialist at Ingka Centres, your vision for communication will have an important part in building talkability, love, trust, and loyalty in our brands and meeting places.
Ingka Centres, part of the Ingka Group, is on a mission to transform shopping malls to meeting places that stand out and bring value to people, communities, and the planet. As a PR, Social & Influencer Specialist you promote and steer impactful and creative PR & media relations, social media and influencer engagement to develop awareness, interest, talkability, trust and engagement in support of our brands and businesses. So, if you're motivated, creative, enthusiastic about communication, and energized by Ingka Centres's journey to create meaningful meeting places, this role is for you!
Apart from sharing our IKEA culture and values, you have:
Significant experience in PR, Social media and influencer marketing in or with Europe.
Documented history of executing impactful campaigns through PR and social media.
Good experience in crisis communication.
Passion for communication as a business driver.
A creative mind and intuition for what makes a great story.
Experience from working agile and embrace change.
A DAY IN YOUR LIFE WITH US
As the PR, Social & Influencer Specialist, your responsibilities include implementing proactive PR & media relations, Social Media, and influencer engagement for Ingka Centres. You'll deliver insight-based plans, support in-market activations, and provide day-to-day guidance on PR, Social Media, and influencer engagement.
Additionally, you'll be part of the rotational on-duty system for 24/7 issues handling and crisis communication. Amongst other things you will also be, in great partnership with meeting place teams and Communication & Marketing colleagues:
Developing and executing PR, Social Media, and influencer engagement plans.
Supporting reactive PR & media relations and crisis communication.
Actively building relationships with journalists and influencers
Scouting and creating engaging stories and content.
Monitoring market PR and Social Media performance.
Managing relationships with PR and influencer engagement agencies.
Collaborate with Ingka Group global press-office.
Provide support to markets and meeting places on PR and communication.
Work actively across communication & marketing priorities to support a 360 agenda.
In this role you will report to the Integrated Communications Manager, and be based in Malmö, Sweden.
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
Together with IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments, Ingka Centres is part of Ingka Group.
As a long-term partner of IKEA, we share our vision, our culture and our values, while what makes our businesses different is the way we fulfil our vision. If the idea of IKEA is to create a better life at home, we work hard to create a better everyday life outside of the home by developing virtual and physical meeting places where people can meet shop and connect with their communities.
We have big plans for the future that involve expanding to new locations, opening smaller-scale concepts closer to the city centres, digitalization, and most of all, living up to shared sustainability goals. We're constantly looking for energetic, purpose-led and creative people who'd like to join us on our journey to create meeting places around the world.
Sounds exciting? There's a lot more to know about us! Take a look at our website, read our stories and try to imagine how you can be part of our team helping us reach our goals! www.ingkacentres.com
This role belongs to newly formed Communication & Marketing domain. The Purpose of our function is to build talkability, love, trust and loyalty in our brands and meeting places, with all the people we want to reach, in order to deepen relationships, inspire action and drive growth for Ingka Centres and visitation to meeting places and IKEA.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
Perhaps there is something you 're wondering about? Or do you have questions about the recruitment process? Please contact Hektor Thomke at hektor.thomke@ingka.com
We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, though no later than 2023-12-15.
