PR Officer to Samsung's mobile division!
2023-01-17
Are you Samsung's next PR superstar? Do you want to join one of the world's biggest technology brands? We are looking for a proactive and enthusiastic PR Officer to take the PR for Samsung's mobile division to the next level. In this role, you will execute strong strategic and creative PR communication initiatives that drive the Samsung Mobile product brands and categories forward. The role is as a part of their Nordic marketing department that consists of a passionate group of professionals leading with clear narratives and product visions. Want to join them? Send your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will lead, plan and implement PR activities cross the Nordics for the Mobile division. You work with local markets to achieve the goals both long-term and short-term by building Samsung's product brand through continuous and high-quality presence in earned media. You even ensure up-to-date and effective messages and communication ideas to support product launches, product content and product stories.
#
You are offered
• The opportunity to be a part of a fast pace and international company.
• Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop!
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. The assignment starts immediately.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Lead PR go-to-market plans from Nordic and implement with local markets
• Lead proactive and reactive PR yearly plans for Mobile Division
• Manage day-to-day product PR initiatives and requests
• Build awareness for our products in media
• Lead and manage product PR campaigns, activities and flagship launches
• Lead and manage press meetings, PR events and global fairs where Nordic journalists are attending
• Lead and manage Test & review activities related to products, including securing PR samples and sample processes towards internal and external stakeholders
• Create written content based on developed strategies
• PR Measurement and reporting including award communications
• Crisis management related to devices and services
• Budget responsibility
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Minimum 5-6 years of experience within PR and Communications
• A university degree
• Experience in product communications
• Experience of crisis and issues management
• Spokesperson experience
• Experience in project management and administration
• Experience of working in an international environment
• Strong knowledge in tech and base PR preferably but not necessary from mobile industry
• Knowledge in PR and Marketing communication
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
As a person, you have strong leadership abilities and are a relationship builder. To become successful in this position you should be a strategic and business-minded person with strong analytical skills. You have attention to details, you are creative in problem-solving and marketing with a strong ability to lead the marketing work for the category by taking own initiatives and by driving implementation. You can work independently and take own initiatives, and you see possiblilities in problems and have a flexible attitude towards change and short deadlines.
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extent: Full time, long-term
• Location: Stockholm, Kista
This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Samsung that all questions regarding the position be handled by Academic Work. Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$269.billion. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com. Ersättning
