PR & Media Relations Manager to Stena Line
Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg
2024-11-11
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 6,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, contributing to our company.
Stena Line acts as a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants.
Do you want to be part of shaping the public perception of a leading international shipping company?
As the PR & Media Relations Manager at Stena Line, you will lead the PR and media efforts for the Stena Line Group. You will act as the Group's media spokesperson, develop media strategies, and foster meaningful relationships with stakeholders to boost external visibility. This is a strategic, fast-paced role that supports business objectives and enhances Stena Line's brand presence.
Key Responsibilities
Act as the spokesperson for Stena Line Group
Play a central role in crisis communication, acting as a media contact in urgent situations
Collaborate closely with other PR Managers to handle media inquiries and respond effectively to the needs of internal and external stakeholders
Plan, execute, and evaluate PR and media activities to strengthen our visibility in key markets. Using insights to refine and optimize our media approach
Proactively identify possible media opportunities and issues that could impact Stena Line
Develop and nurture relationships with journalists, industry representatives and other external stakeholders
Provide senior leaders with media related guidance and support, including training in media relations
What You Will Experience at Stena Line
At Stena Line, you will be part a vibrant team where collaboration and innovation drive our work. This role offers the chance to be at the forefront of media relations for a dynamic organisation in an international setting. Every day brings new opportunities, and we celebrate success together while supporting each other's growth.
Who You Are
We are looking for a proactive PR professional who excels in media relations and enjoys building strong networks. You are calm under pressure, thrive on engaging with journalists, and are quick to identify opportunities to enhance brand presence. With your positive, people-oriented approach, you naturally foster effective collaboration. You are fluent in both Swedish and English.
To be successful in this role we see that you have the following skills/experiences
Academic degree in Communications, Journalism, or a related field
Extensive experience in PR and media relations, including crisis communication
Established media network and proven ability to engage effectively with journalists
Strong project management skills and ability to prioritize multiple tasks
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English (additional languages are a plus)
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg reporting to the Group Manager Brand & Communication. To apply, please submit your application and CV by December 1st via maquire.se, as Stena Line is partnering with Maquire in this recruitment.
