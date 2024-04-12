PR Manager/Copywriter
Are you interested in being part of an international organization that works with innovative products to challenge the industry they're in with a strong sustainability focus in everything they do? Rev up your career in automotive innovation! Join us as a consultant where you'll blend global written communication, PR strategy, and project management. Collaborate with Marketing, CX, and Retail teams to shine in the media spotlight. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity!
OM TJÄNSTEN
This role mixes elements of written communication, PR strategy and coordination with project management, all in a global environment. Responsible for retail communication as well as leadership initiatives, this role focuses on both auto- and lifestyle communication. This role will keep developing retail communication with new concepts and narratives, acting as a strategic partner for the Marketing, CX and Retail teams in developing strategy and best practices for retail events, ensuring the company use their Spaces and events in a way that also generates media coverage. It is a parental leave cover.
This role will support the Head of Consumer & Brand communications, and is part of the wider Global PR & Communications team consisting of 27 persons divided into 5 teams.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Coordinate communications projects within the fields of performance, design and innovation
• Develop new (creative) concepts and support in amplifying events and campaigns
• Develop narratives that elevate thought leadership and strengthen the brand
• Identify speaking opportunities and suppor the company's spokespeople with messaging and media preparations
• Create and develop Q&A, briefing documents, press releases, etc. for planned activities, targeting non-automotive media groups
• Coordinate media outreach with markets and agencies ahead of big releases
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 3-5 years of experience as a PR Manager or Copywriter, emphasizing communication and project management skills.
• Exceptional English writing skills, preferably close to native level, with a focus on brand building through PR.
• Comfortable networking with colleagues, external influencers, including journalists and industry organizations.
• Proficient in coordinating projects and managing multiple stakeholders with ease
• It is a great advantage if you have experience from working in international/global environments.
You need to be extremely organized and level-headed to manage your work. You are prepared to learn and grow in an environment where a fast pace, ability to make considered decisions quickly, and rapidly learn lessons to improve future activities, is the norm. You have to be a team player but also independent, intellectually mature and with a strong sense of ownership for your work.
