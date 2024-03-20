Powertrain On Board Diagnostics (OBD) system architect
2024-03-20
What You Will Do
As Powertrain On Board Diagnostics (OBD) system architect you will identify, develop and implement diagnostic strategies for controlling and limiting emissions and fulfilling legal requirements in Volvo products all over the world.
Your tasks include understanding and interpreting emissions and OBD regulations in context of how the requirements will be fulfilled by Volvo engines and aftertreatments sold in the EU and on international markets.
Collaboration cross functionally to ensure that the various requirements and boundary conditions are fully understood and maintained is key for succeeding in delivering efficient solutions.
You will direct the strategy work for On Board Diagnostics functionality within Powertrain engineering, plan and perform the development and implementation together with engineers and decision makers throughout our global organization.
You are a key person in delivering complete strategies for the OBD solutions for all HD Powertrains and secure that they are fulfilling all legal and customer requirements for the different Volvo markets.
Your future team
We are a team of about 10 highly skilled engineers and Powertrain system architects with different backgrounds, responsible for Complete Powertrain Evolution and Strategies for the Volvo Heavy Duty Engine platform. We are part of identifying the future solutions for the propulsion of Volvo products and will be able to support you with an extensive experience and excellent network in the development organization.
Who are you?
Required
It is required that you have significant experience from working with diagnostics in vehicle applications. You are also accustomed to interpreting legal specifications from authorities and communicating them to the engineering community. It is beneficial if you have experience from and knowledge about Volvo propulsion products, including diagnostic solutions. Furthermore you:
Have a drive to develop and get things done.
Experience from working in networks, cross functionally.
Possess great presentation skills.
Have university degree in engineering.
Speak and write English fluently.
As a person, we believe that you have an open and positive attitude and you enjoy being part of a team and contribute to the team's and the company's success. Your strong drive, leadership skills and ambition in combination with your can-do mindset and flexibility, makes you deliver the best for our business. We are also sure that your ability to work proactively, your communication skills and motivation when challenged, makes you a great addition to our team.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
Working together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Collaborating closely with diverse stakeholders, you'll contribute to delivering solutions for all HD powertrains. We prioritize a healthy work-life balance tailored to each individual.
