Powertrain Engineer
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Örebro Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Örebro
2022-07-31
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join Us
Do you have an interest in powertrains in advanced mobile equipment? Would like to be part of a major technology shift towards zero emission and develop the powertrain for the future? Then this could be your next challenge! As a Powertrain Engineer, you will be a part of a dedicated R&D Team and highly contribute to fulfilling our goals regarding electrification, automation and support our journey towards zero emissions.
Your mission
We are looking for a Powertrain Engineer to join us at Epiroc Material Handling and greatly support the team in its mission to deliver the best and most innovative powertrain systems for underground loaders and trucks. This includes areas like electrification, zero emissions, safety, automation and optimization of vehicle performance.
In this role, you will together with competent colleagues be the R&D representative regarding power train solutions in new product development, technology development projects and improvements of existing products. Goals and targets will be achieved via a continuous dialogue with colleagues, stakeholders and sub-suppliers, therefore good interpersonal and communications skills and a strong customer focus are needed. The position will focus on new technologies and areas of development e.g. electrification, reduced emissions and automation. There will be a high focus on innovation, both from a technical perspective and working methods in order to increase efficiency and speed of development.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, you should have a documented academic background within relevant areas or other highly qualified engineering experience combined with a will to learn. You have a good theoretical and practical hardware knowledge of major drivetrain components such as engines, transmissions, axels, cooling components, exhaust systems etc. An analytic approach and a good understanding of how the drivetrain components interact and are integrated into the machine are also needed for the role. A good understanding of analyzing machine telemetry data and drive cycles is valuable and knowledge about electromechanical drivetrains is meritorious.
To enjoy the work, it is important that you have a genuine interest in technology, dare to think new and a desire to learn more about the products and their application. Our design work is mainly conducted in projects with both freedom and responsibility and requires you to be innovative, self-sustaining and continuous strive for improvements. As our corporate language is English, good knowledge of English, both verbal and written is required. You preferably also have knowledge of Swedish.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our company, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled, committed and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
Here are some things that make us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
Global career opportunities
Epiroc University, for your own competence development
Community involvement
Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden and can be performed in a hybrid way. The exact split between on-site and remote work is up to further agreement. In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. We welcome your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply for this position is 31.8.2022.
For questions about the position contact Hiring Manager Erik Alden, Manager Hydraulics and Powertrain Group Material Handling, erik.alden@epiroc.com
or Recruitment Specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Permanent Publiceringsdatum
2022-07-31 Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-08-30Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Företag
Epiroc Rock Drills AB Jobbnummer
6850335 Sökord