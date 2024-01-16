Powertrain Concept Analyst
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Sustainability including climate change are the challenges of our generation. Our contribution is to offer leading transport and infrastructure solutions enabling societies to prosper in a sustainable way.
Decarbonized-fuels, -energy carriers, and -electrification are key enablers for carbon neutral road transport. Using hydrogen as a carrier of green electricity to power electric trucks, or renewable fuel engines is one important part of the solution and a complement to battery electric vehicles.
We are highly skilled engineers acting in an exciting global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally.
We want to unleash the potential of technology to shape the world we live in. Do you want to join us on this journey?
This is us, your new collegues
The team Technology Strategy & Analysis has the responsibility to lead technology strategy and contribute to business strategy for new powertrain and energy solutions. We lead strategic investigations of new and innovative powertrain technology concepts as well as research initiatives and research collaboration. The team initiates and coordinates initial phases of public funding, external affairs and partnerships, in close collaboration with CTO office, our patent department, product planning and chief engineers. Our key function is to support innovation progress with idea generation, idea development and analysis expertise.
You will be part of a team consisting of 6-10 motivated senior employees with extensive background in Powertrain development and big passion for new technologies.
Who are you?
As a data scientist, you think numbers and with your solid physics and powertrain-system knowledge you can readily translate energy flows into qualitative models. You can both do detailed analysis of a concept to find new improvements but also do quick objective analysis of existing concept proposals. You always think from a system perspective and are comfortable in considering many dimensions of operating a complex system simultaneously, hence you are also thinking out-of-the-box and take e.g. infrastructure aspects into consideration. You are a good communicator and can visualize and explain your results and analysis in a pedagogical way.
Other requirements that would be beneficial for this role are:
* PhD in applied mathematics or physics
* Knowledge of different powertrain solutions
* Expert user skills of Matlab, Simulink, Python or similar
* Fluent in English
Other requirements that could be a merit:
* Electro-mechanical skills
* Good understanding of HD truck applications
Fluent in German
Imagine yourself working in an environment focused and fully energized to develop H2 solutions for the future transportation. We trust the individual and act as a team, have fun at work, stay close to the product and provide opportunities to grow.
What's in it for you?
An exciting an important role to analyze powertrain concepts objectively combining concept data, user data, and drive patterns. The analysis should lead to a good understanding of the potential, performance and limitations of the proposed concept in different user modes, but also to suggestions to change hardware of parts or sub-systems of the concept to improve the performance. More-over your work will lead to suggestions on soft-ware and how to operate / control the system/concept to get the best performance in different scenarios. You will work closely together with powertrain concept teams, vehicle engineering teams, product planning and other data analysis teams.
We hope to see you as part of our team, Welcome with your application today!
For more information please contact hiring manager, Director Technology Strategy Analysis: Lucien Koopmans: lucien.koopmans@volvo.com
