PowerBI Developer
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-06-29
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a PowerBI Developer for a company in Lund. Start is in August, 12 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
Key Responsibilities
• Design and develop Power BI reports, dashboards, and data visualizations aligned with business requirements
• Build, optimize, and maintain data models using DAX and Power Query
• Extract, transform, and load data (ETL) from various sources such as databases, APIs, and cloud services Excel, Jira, Solman, etc.
• Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand reporting needs and translate them into technical solutions
• Ensure data accuracy, consistency, and reliability across reporting solutions
• Optimize report performance and data refresh processes
• Maintain documentation for data models, reports, and processes
• Support users by troubleshooting issues and enhancing existing reports
Required Skills & Qualifications
• Proven experience as a Power BI Developer (1-2 years)
Strong proficiency in:
Power BI Desktop & Power BI Service
DAX (Data Analysis Expressions)
Power Query (M language)
• Solid understanding of data modelling concepts (star schema, normalization, relationships)
• Familiarity with ETL processes and data integration
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Excellent communication skills to interact with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
• Familiarity with Python
• Experience with large-scale or enterprise BI solutions
• Experience with Microsoft PowerApps, SharePoint and Power Automate
Key Competencies
• Attention to detail and data accuracy
• Business acumen and ability to translate needs into insights
• Strong collaboration and stakeholder engagement
• Continuous learning mindset
This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is August, 12 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7987380-2076103". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stora Södergatan 15 (visa karta
)
222 23 LUND Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9983908