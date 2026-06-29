PowerBI Developer

Incluso AB / Datajobb / Lund
2026-06-29


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We're looking for a PowerBI Developer for a company in Lund. Start is in August, 12 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.

Key Responsibilities
• Design and develop Power BI reports, dashboards, and data visualizations aligned with business requirements
• Build, optimize, and maintain data models using DAX and Power Query
• Extract, transform, and load data (ETL) from various sources such as databases, APIs, and cloud services Excel, Jira, Solman, etc.
• Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand reporting needs and translate them into technical solutions
• Ensure data accuracy, consistency, and reliability across reporting solutions
• Optimize report performance and data refresh processes
• Maintain documentation for data models, reports, and processes
• Support users by troubleshooting issues and enhancing existing reports

Required Skills & Qualifications
• Proven experience as a Power BI Developer (1-2 years)

Strong proficiency in:

Power BI Desktop & Power BI Service

DAX (Data Analysis Expressions)

Power Query (M language)

• Solid understanding of data modelling concepts (star schema, normalization, relationships)
• Familiarity with ETL processes and data integration
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Excellent communication skills to interact with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
• Familiarity with Python
• Experience with large-scale or enterprise BI solutions
• Experience with Microsoft PowerApps, SharePoint and Power Automate

Key Competencies
• Attention to detail and data accuracy
• Business acumen and ability to translate needs into insights
• Strong collaboration and stakeholder engagement
• Continuous learning mindset

This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is August, 12 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7987380-2076103".

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stora Södergatan 15 (visa karta)
222 23  LUND

Arbetsplats
Incluso

Jobbnummer
9983908

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