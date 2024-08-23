Powerapps Developer
Do you want to be part of a team that is developing tomorrow's businesses and organizations? At PwC, we strive to be proactive advisors that really make a difference in society. We see that experience and knowledge are invaluable assets, so it's crucial to us that you contribute with your expertise to promote PwC's development. Together, we create a meaningful and rewarding career for you.
Become part of PwC's business support team As an employee within PwC's business support, you have an important role in ensuring that the organization functions smoothly and efficiently and delivers value to our customers and stakeholders. Within business support, there are six units that work together to support the internal operations. We work with everything from communication, marketing, employees and IT to finance, purchasing, risk management and quality assurance. By coordinating and collaborating between these different departments, the organization can benefit from our specialized knowledge to support and improve the business at large.
Are you our new colleague in business support team?
To thrive in this role, we envision that you excel in collaboration and enjoy building relationships with both colleagues and clients. You are naturally curious, adaptable, and find joy in solving problems, preferably within a team. Moreover, you are motivated by taking personal responsibility and achieving results. The opportunities for development are substantial, facilitated by our comprehensive training programs and collaboration within the teams you're part of. Strong communication skills are essential, and you thrive in working in diverse environments, as a significant portion of the daily work takes place at client locations.
Your main tasks as a experienced Powerapps Developer
- You'll focus on managing the design and implementation of technology infrastructure within PwC, developing and enhancing both client and internal facing applications within PwC, and providing technology tools that help create a competitive advantage for the Firm to drive strategic business growth.
Qualifications for the position
- A few years experience working with building and maintaining PowerApps applications - Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Computer Science or related technical fields - Programming or developer experience with APIs, SQL, C# - Experience in Microsoft 365 tools (eg Sharepoint) - Experience in developing processes in Power Automate and skills in Power BI - Interest or knowledge in working with business requirements and documentation for application development - Experience from Agile Development methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban - Prior experience with Azure DevOps
We would prefer if you have
- As a person you are curious, interested in learning new things and have an ability to see and adopt new methods and ways of working - You have a professional approach and a focus on client relations and how to add value for the client. - Proficiency in English is needed to succeed in this role and Swedish language skills are considered as meritorious.
Recruitment Process
We will review applications continuously, and the position may be filled earlier than the application deadline.
Please attach the following documents to your application:
- CV - Personal letter
We believe in the strength of having a recruitment process that applies to everyone. As part of the selection, we use psychometric tests to ensure an objective, unbiased, and fair selection. The tests are the first step in our selection process.
We value the personal meeting to understand the value you can bring to PwC and what we can offer you. The interview process usually consists of multiple stages and various types of interviews. When meeting with HR, you will have a competency-based interview where we examine the personality test you completed before the interview. During the interview with the business, you will have the opportunity to meet with the relevant team to discuss the role. We call for interviews continuously, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
PwC Sweden is the market leader within auditing and advisory services with more than 3,000 employees across Sweden - we are where you are! Our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems and our values permeate everything we do.
We are proactive advisors who are driven by understanding you and our other 24,000 clients' real needs and finding solutions to complex business challenges - no matter what phase your business is in. What makes us unique is that we combine the latest technology with collaboration between our specialists. We are a community of solvers who stay with you all the way!
PwC Sweden is an independent legal entity that is part of the global PwC network with 364,000 employees in 151 countries. This allows us to share knowledge and experiences globally and deliver relevant solutions together that create trust and long-term sustainable value for our clients as well as society at large. Ersättning
