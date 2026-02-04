Power Systems Engineer to Leading Tech Company!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-02-04
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Köping
, Sala
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to help shape the power systems of tomorrow? With our client, you will have the opportunity to work with innovative solutions and contribute to a sustainable energy transition.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Power Systems Engineer, you will be responsible for leading and driving development within the field. This includes the planning, design, and implementation of complex high-voltage (HV) systems, as well as serving as a key resource and mentor for the team.
You are offered
Our client offers a stimulating and challenging role in a dynamic environment with significant opportunities for professional growth and the chance to contribute to future energy solutions.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In this role, you will lead and coordinate a range of complex engineering activities involving power systems and power electronics. You will work with the planning, design, development, and installation of high-voltage systems, acting as a technical expert and advisor.
• Plan, design, develop, test, and install high-voltage systems and their primary components.
• Coordinate engineering activities internally and with external groups to achieve project objectives.
• Utilize specialized software and tools to prepare reports and conduct technical analyses (e.g., cable calculations).
• Lead and mentor other engineers in executing complex tasks and reaching set goals.
• Act as a consultant to management and customers regarding advanced technical studies and their applications.
• Coordinate major engineering tasks with a significant impact on the business.
• Proactively develop and implement measures to improve operations and customer satisfaction.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A minimum of 4 years of work experience within a relevant field, preferably with a focus on Control Systems/Control Engineering.
• Experience in leadership or management roles.
• Proficiency in Englisn.
• A Master's or Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Power Systems, or a related field.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience working with High Voltage (HV) systems.
• Previous experience from relevant industry leaders (e.g., ABB, Hitachi Energy, Siemens, Vattenfall, Alstom).
• Professional proficiency in Swedish.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Trustworthy: You build strong, professional relationships.
• Goal-oriented: You are driven by results and technical excellence.
• Organized: You manage complex tasks with structure and clarity.
• Accountable: You take full ownership of your projects and outcomes.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15117184". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9721754