Power System Studies Engineer
2025-11-06
The opportunity
With a pioneering technology-leading offering, Hitachi Power Quality Solutions supports the green energy transition with solutions that bring resilience, stability and increased capacity to the power grid. As a result, more renewable energy sources can be integrated, minimized environmental impacts and lower the risk of disruption in the grid.
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Product Engineer - Power System Studies. This role is key to managing the lifecycle, requirements, configuration, and roadmap of our tools and solutions within the Power System Studies discipline. Embedded in the Engineering function, you'll collaborate closely with technical teams to ensure our solutions meet both business needs and industry standards.
How you'll make an impact
Undertaking various simulation studies, such as dynamic performance studies, individually or as part of a team on a daily basis to analyze FACTS plants and verify their performance in the connected grid
Making reports out of studies and presenting to customers
Understanding customer needs by reading customer specifications and participating in customer meetings
Coordination and communication with all disciplines involved in project and tender deliveries as well as in close connection to research and development activities
Having ambition in learning and sharing critical knowledge in today's power system
As Sweden is the Global Center of Competence for FACTS engineering within Hitachi, you will be in frequent contact with the other engineering disciplines, sub-suppliers, project managers, customers and other Hitachi units in an international environment.
Collaborate, train colleagues, and offer technical support throughout the complete delivery.
Your background
You hold an M.Sc. or Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering or similar and have at least five years of job experience within power systems analysis
It is preferred that you have knowledge and experience of the programs and tools we are using: RTDS, PSCAD, PSS/E, DIgSILENT PowerFactory, MATLAB, EMTP-RV, Python etc
It is considered as a merit if you have previous experience in modelling of windfarms and studying their stability in projects with the STATCOM application along with Synchronous Condenser Machine modeling and studies
It is considered as a merit if you have previous experience of working in tenders and are familiar with activities such as cost estimation, coordination with sales, understanding customer specification
Since you will be working in an international environment it is essential that you communicate fluently in English. Additional language skills are qualifying but not required.
It is essential that you are a curious person and have good communication skills, and like to work individually and as a team in a dynamic and multicultural environment
It is considered as a merit if you have previous experience in programming and automation scripts
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Priya Kalikavunkal, priya.kalikavunkal@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Priya Kalikavunkal, priya.kalikavunkal@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Antra Volujevica, antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9591776