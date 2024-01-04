Power System Engineer for Power Consulting Sweden
Seize this opportunity to take on a highly visible position in a global organization. As an energy Consultant at Power Consulting, a department within Hitachi Energy working with both internal and external clients in the energy sector, you'll be part of a renowned global team of power system and energy consultants. In the role, you will have the opportunity to contribute to the green transition and create a more sustainable energy future for all.
So, if you want to take the next step in your career, and contribute to develop a stronger, smarter, and greener energy system - Join us now! We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet all the requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join it!
Your responsibilities
In this exciting role, you will get the opportunity to take part in major assignments related to the green energy transition together with our consultants and experts from local as well as international Power Consulting offices.
The assignments are typically within the area of renewable energy, green hydrogen and power systems with tasks focusing on power system analysis (power system modelling and simulation, power quality analysis, etc.).
Cooperation and work in teams with leading specialists together with Hitachi Energy well-defined career path ensures exciting and motivating career with fast development along own interests and personality traits.
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a Master's degree in electrical engineering, electrical power systems or similar. Experienced professionals or fresh out of university - we are interested in all kinds of people.
You have a great interest and preferably a couple of years of experience in the consulting and energy sector.
Knowledge in power systems analysis, and in software simulation tools such as PSS/E, PSCAD and/or DIgSILENT Power Factory.
Programming skill in Python, C++, etc. is a merit.
You have an analytical mindset, you are independent, self-going and take your own initiatives to solve problems.
As a person, you are collaborative and communicative.
It is necessary to be fluent in English. Swedish is meritorious.
More about us
Welcome to apply before 25th of January!
Recruiting Manager, Tin Rabuzin, tin.rabuzin@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager, Tin Rabuzin, tin.rabuzin@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner, Johanna Laiv, Johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
