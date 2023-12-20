Power Platform Solution Architect
2023-12-20
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Microsoft Power Platform Solution Architect
Would you like to support in governing and integrating new sustainable solutions for Nordea stakeholders? We are now looking for a Microsoft Power Platform Solution Architect to design and implement solutions using Microsoft Power Platform.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Tooling & Integration team within Core Operations. We add value by providing tooling which supports our processes and stakeholders across the organization. As a Microsoft Power Platform Architect, you'll play a critical role in leveraging Microsoft power platform to address business challenges and enhance productivity within Nordea.
What you'll be doing:
* Creating detailed technical designs for Power Platform solutions including Power Apps, Power Automate and Power BI to meet business requirements.
* Defining the overall architecture, data model, and integration points for power platform solutions, ensuring scalability and security.
* Ensuring that power platform solutions comply with organizational security and compliance policies, including data protection and user access controls.
* Explaining product capabilities, limitations and implementation to our stakeholders.
* Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including business analysts, developers, and IT administrators, to deliver effective solutions.
What we offer
Tooling & Integration is a team of 16 people, based in Denmark, Sweden, and Poland. We work in different value streams - in an agile setup - prioritizing key requirements and deliveries based on our product roadmap. Our team consists of Application owners, providers, specialists and developers. We are working in a hybrid setup, with flexible working conditions. English is the main working language and a focus on self-development and wellbeing is key. You'll join an amazing team of passionate and empowered individuals looking to create real value across the organization. This role is based in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Gdynia, Gdansk or Warsaw.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* A strategic mindset to align Power Platform solutions with the organization's long-term goals.
* Strong technical skills in areas such as app development, data modeling, integration, and security within the Power Platform ecosystem.
* Knowledge of integrating Power Platform with other services and applications,
Your experience and background:
* Proficient in Microsoft Power Platform tools and have a strong understanding of the platforms capabilities, connectors, and integration with other products.
* Proven work-experience in Power Platform Suite, and prior experience in application development, automation, and BI can be beneficial.
Nice to have:
* Microsoft Certified: Power Platform Solution Architect Expert (PL-600),
* ITIL Foundation.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 30/12/2023.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
