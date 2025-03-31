Power Platform Automation Lead
2025-03-31
Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. We are on a growth journey - now looking for our next star - a driven Power Platform Automation Lead to our HQ in Solna Strand.
About the position
In Dometic Group we drive an extensive program for automation and digitalization of our flows and processes. Every month more than 700 000 transactions are handled towards customers and suppliers both externally and internally on a global level and within 6 different regions. Power Platform is our automation platform on a global level and the primary choice to drive speed to innovation next to the business system rollout. As Power Platform Automation Lead you will function as a hands-on tech specialist and advisor in driving the development, optimization and governance of Power Platform solutions. The role focuses on creating and automating workflows, leveraging AI and Copilot technologies and ensure robust governance frameworks, to enhance productivity and drive speed to innovation The specialist will collaborate with cross-functional teams on a global level to deliver scalable and efficient digital solutions that align with organizational goals and drive digital transformation. In this position, you will work close to our Digitalization Strategist and report to Global Head of Digital Workplace.
Your main responsibilities
- Design, develop, and implement Power Platform applications and automations.
- Integrate AI and Copilot technologies to enhance solutions.
- Suggest and drive process improvements and enhancements as needed, in cooperation with business stakeholders and other team members.
- Develop and enforce governance frameworks for Power Platform solutions and
- Make sure the tech foundation related to Power Platform in Dometic is well maintained, and up to date.
- Provide training and support to end-users and team members.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams and communicate progress.
What do we offer?
You are offered an interesting role in a dynamic, fast paced and global environment with great opportunities to grow, evolve with the company and take on new challenges.
A suitable background would be a at least 2-3 years of experience from developing and managing Power Platform solutions including Power Apps and Power Automate - as well as the following qualifications and experiences:
- Experience with AI technologies and integrating them into business solutions. Knowledge of AI and machine learning concepts and tools.
- Understanding of how Power Platform relates to other technologies and principles such as architecture, API and SQL.
- Experience that gives some understanding of how Power Platform can be a tool for driving business results.
- Strong background and solid understanding in IT governance, compliance, and security practices.
- Familiarity with Microsoft 365 and Azure services.
- Proficiency to design, develop and implementPower Platform solutions including everything from requirement collection to the technical implementation. In other words, data modelling, development, and architecture.
- Knowledge of scripting languages (e.g., PowerShell, JavaScript).
- Fluent in English - proficient in both verbal and written communication.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you possess the following skills, competencies & characteristics:
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills. Strong communication and collaboration abilities. Adaptability and willingness to continuously learn and embrace new technologies. High attention to detail and dedication to delivering top-notch solutions. A positive and proactive can-do mentality and obtain a service minded perspective and attitude. Ability to work independently while effectively collaborating with team members and various stakeholders.
Dometic's Core Values
To thrive and succeed in this role, you understand the importance of our core values - Together We build our future, We play to win, We embrace change and We walk the talk; these values reflect the heart and soul of Dometic and they define what it takes to work here and how we do things.
Dometic operates with a 4+1 policy, 4 days per week in the office and the possibility to work 1 day per week remotely. We see the social aspect of being in the office, meeting colleagues, having short coffee break interactions or a quick face to face meeting as key to success as we become more productive and fast paced in terms of problem solving, learning, cross functional collaboration and not the least in a way to have fun at work!
Are you our next star? Then we would love to see your application. Selection is being made on a running basis. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Anna Allert, Talent Acquisition at anna.allert@dometic.com
In this recruitment both personality and logical tests will be used, as part of the process.
Dometic is a global outdoor tech company on a mission to make mobile living easy. Leveraging our core expertise in cooling, heating, power & electronics, mobility, and space optimization, we empower more people to connect with nature and elevate their sense of freedom in the outdoors. We achieve this by creating smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design. Millions of people around the world use our products while camping and exploring nature with their cars, RV's, or boats. Our range of offerings includes installed products for land vehicles and boats, as well as standalone solutions for outdoor enthusiasts.
We employ approximately 7,000 people globally and sell our products in more than 100 countries. In 2024, we reported net sales of SEK 25 billion (USD 2.3 billion) and are headquartered in Solna, Sweden. Ersättning
