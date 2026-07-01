Power Electronics Engineer
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-01
, Mölndal
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At Capgemini Engineering, the world leader in engineering services, we bring together a global team of engineers, scientists, and architects to help the world's most innovative companies unleash their potential. From autonomous cars to life-saving robots, our digital and software technology experts think outside the box as they provide unique R&D and engineering services across all industries. Join us for a career full of opportunities. Where you can make a difference. Where no two days are the same.
Your role
As a Power electronics engineer at Capgemini Engineering, you will be working with electromobility, power electronics and verification.
In this role you will play a key role in:
• Typical tasks like pre-studies, proof-of-concept design, schematic design, certain PCB layout, on-board verification and board bring up.
• Our growing team, and the assignments require that you to work in agile teams according to Kanban or Scrum.
Your profile
• At least 3+ years of experience from power electronics field.
• Experience from verification including practical experience with measurement and measurement techniques (analogue measurements)
• Meriting if the work experience is with in the automotive sector and especially power electronic systems
• Good knowledge of Electrical schematics drawing, PCB layout component placement, PCB layout routing design & layout optimization.
• Good knowledge of PCB layout guidelines considering EMI/EMC aspects.
• Knowledge of electrical / electronics circuit analysis
What we believe you will enjoy about working here
• We recognize the significance of flexible work arrangements to provide support. Be it remote work, or flexible work hours, you will get an environment to maintain healthy work life balance.
• At the heart of our mission is your career growth. Our array of career growth programs and diverse professions are crafted to support you in exploring a world of opportunities.
• We support your personal development and offer an education library with more than 250 000 (!) courses and educations and certifications.
Application
As part of our recruitment process, identity verification or background checks may occasionally be conducted.
Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556542-2531)
Södra Hamngatan 37-41 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Capgemini engineering Göteborg Jobbnummer
9988150