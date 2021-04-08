Power Electronics Engineer - Huawei Technologies Sweden AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Power Electronics Engineer
Huawei Technologies Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
Huawei's Stockholm Digital Power Lab (Stockholm Research Center) is responsible for Digital Power Advanced Technology Research, Architecture Evolution Design and Strategic Technology Planning. Now we are looking for a Power Electronics Engineer with strong knowledge on Power Electronics Technology and Digital control. In this position you will be responsible for design of converters in the field of power electronics with special focus on DC-DC, AC-DC, DC-AC converters for applications such as Rectifier, Server, EV, Charger and Modules, etc. The work includes analysis and experimental work in our lab environment.
Key responsibilities
Work with internal customers to identify and define system requirements and needs to establish key technical competences for Huawei's future products and solutions.
Lead and execute the R&D project for novel power converter system architecture and topology focusing on Low- and medium-power products such as Rectifier, Server, EV, Charger and Power Modules.
Lead the design and subsequent test and verification activities of power converter systems in the R&D laboratories.
Work with external R&D institutes and Universities on collaboration projects for developing novel high power converter and associated control algorithms for relevant applications of Huawei Digital Power Product Line.
Documentation of R&D activities and results.
Participate international conferences/exhibitions of power electronics community representing Huawei for external communications.
Occasionally travelling to Huawei China for internal communications and cooperation.
Requirements:
PhD degree in power electronics / electrical and electronic engineering (or similar) field with 3+ years' experience.
Proven track record of experiences and expertise in development of Low-medium voltage high power electronic converter systems and deep knowledge of their topologies, modulation and control algorithm.
Good theoretical understanding of basic power electronic converter principles, semiconductor devices.
Highly interested in innovative solutions and technologies and proven experiences in technical leadership of R&D activities, and highly appreciated the experience of various topology families.
High level of self-reliance and an autonomous target-oriented work style. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills. Ability and willing to learn new knowledge and assume new responsibilities.
Professional working proficiency of in English, and prior experience from international and multicultural work is preferred.
For more information Contact:
Grover Torrico +46739208498 grover.torrico@huawei.com
Sun Wenbo +46739208459 sunwenbo@huawei.com
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Huawei Technologies Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5677741
