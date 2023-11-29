Power Electronics Design Engineer, Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
You will transform the way our solutions influence the world.
The Role
As a Power Electronics Engineer, you play a pragmatic role in designing/ prototyping the next generation of the automotive DCDC power converter with the stakeholder in focus in an ever-changing environment. You will be working along with highly skilled engineers and interact within internal and external partners.
Your major responsibilities would look like the following:
Providing the Volvo Group with technical support and expertise within the competence area
Conducting development work with suppliers and technology partners
Participating and providing technical results in product development projects and advanced engineering
Contributing to technology planning with a strategic approach
Evaluating technical solution and preparing technical requirement and documents
Providing and conducting test plan and time plan
Engaging in external technology networks and collaboration with academic partners
Work cross functional with both internal and external suppliers with high respected personality
Providing technical support within improving design and optimization
To succeed in this role, you will require
At least 3 years of experience in modeling, simulating and prototyping power converters.
At least 3 years of experience in PSpice or MATLAP/simulation tools.
Good knowledge in both digital and analogue design concepts.
General knowledge of wide-bandgap semiconductors like Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN).
Experience with one or more of the following topologies: Phase-Shift Full-Bridge, Resonant LLC Half/Full-Bridge, multi-phase converters.
Experience with the design and optimization of gate-drive circuitry.
Experience with designing MCU / DSP components for DCDC converter control as well as GPIO circuits and synchronous communication protocols like SPI , etc.
Experience of High Frequency Transformer and Magnetics design
Good knowledge in both digital and analogue design concepts
Experience of active/ passive EMI filter design and implementation
Educational Requirements
Ph.D. or Master's degree in Power Electronics, Control Systems, or a related field.
You'll need to dream big to invigorate our way of working. Bring your fresh vision, enthusiasm, strong knowledge, and great communication skills to this role to develop next-gen technologies in a team environment. We want your problem-solving skills to energize the way we work and take us to another level.
You also possess:
Ability to take decisions, balancing available facts, judgement in given time frames.
Engaging & inspiring - drive for results and performance excellence in teams
Solution mindset - Look for opportunities and welcome new ways of doing things
Taking structured and yet creative approach
Networking skills across functions and hierarchies
Perseverance and commitment to follow through
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
About Volvo Group
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment and financial services make modern life possible.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
Don't wait to send in your application.
Any questions? Please reach out!
Manager: Shima Mazaheri
Mail: shima.mazaheri@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8295396