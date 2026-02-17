Power Electronic Design Engineer to green tech R&D-company
2026-02-17
Are you a driven Electronic Design Engineer with a passion for robust hardware and motor control? We are looking for an innovative professional to join a high-performing R&D team in Stockholm, where you will play a key role in developing next-gen Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) and power electronics.
In this role, you will work at the heart of electronic innovation, focusing on the design and development of embedded electronics and power systems for motor control. You will be part of an expert team of ten engineers collaborating on embedded electronics, power conversion, and monitoring solutions. The projects range from initial feasibility studies and conceptual designs to final circuit board design and rigorous lab verification.
You are offered
• A global arena: Join an industry leader where your solutions impact water and energy efficiency worldwide.
• Technical depth: Work with power levels from a few kilowatts up to 20 kW in a highly specialized lab environment.
• Collaborative culture: A "high ceiling" environment where initiative is encouraged and you work closely with software and mechanical experts.
• Career growth: Opportunity for a long-term career path within a world-leading technology group.
Work tasks
This role focuses on the classical design and development of robust power electronics, specifically for motor control applications. You will be responsible for building VFD solutions that effectively manage thermal loads and disturbances, integrating embedded electronics into innovative products.
• PCB Design: Developing circuit boards for embedded electronics and motor control systems using E-CAD tools.
• Concept Development: Conducting feasibility studies to prove new technical solutions.
• Testing & Verification: Performing hands-on lab testing, including compliance and verification of power electronics under thermal and electrical load.
• Collaboration: Working in smaller, focused project groups to drive hardware development from idea to product.
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Embedded Systems, or a related field.
• At least 3-5 years of experience in electronic development and design.
• Proficiency in E-CAD for circuit design and a solid understanding of embedded electronics.
• Experience in testing and verifying hardware, preferably in high-voltage or power electronics environments.
• Professional fluency in English
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience developing robust VFD solutions.
• Good knowledge of simulation software, such as LTSpice.
• Experience with Altium Design.
• Swedish language skills.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
We are looking for a social and self-suffiecient individual who takes initiative and thrives in a team environment. You are thorough in your technical work, fearless in the lab, and enjoy the "hands-on" aspect of proving your designs. Since the role involves international collaboration, you are a clear communicator who enjoys working in an on-site/hybrid setup (minimum 3 days/week at the Stockholm office).
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
