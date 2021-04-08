Power Amplifier Researcher - Huawei Technologies Sweden AB - Byggjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Huawei Technologies Sweden AB

Huawei Technologies Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm2021-04-08Responsibilities:We are looking for a newly graduated talent with proven theoretical and practical expertise in power amplifier (PA) research for one or a few of the following applications: 5G sub-6 GHz massive multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) active antenna units (AAUs), 5G millimeter-wave AAUs, and traditional high-power macro radio base stations, to strengthen our RF technology research in Sweden via:Research state-of-the-art power amplifier solutions based on innovative architectures and circuits, new integration, assembly and packaging concepts, and accurate passive and active device modeling techniques.Tracking latest technical trends and identifying potential groundbreaking PA technologies for wireless communications.Documenting, presenting and promoting new concepts and solutions.Generating Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) based on new technical solutions.Key qualifications:New graduates with a master's degree or equivalent in Electrical Engineering, Microwave Technology, Wireless Communications, Computer Science, Engineering Physics or similar technical field is required. A PhD degree granted recently in a relevant area is highly preferred.Proven academic or industrial research experience in PA technologies for wireless applications.Good mathematical skills and microwave circuit theory and their application to power amplifiers, and capable of analyzing new PA architectures as well as other microwave modules and accurately transferring circuit models to physical implementation.Solid knowledge on integration, packaging, and assembly processes for power amplifiers operating at both sub-6 GHz and millimeter-wave frequency bands is highly appreciated.Hands-on experience in heterogeneously and/or monolithically (MMIC) integrated sub-6 GHz and/or millimeter-wave PA design, modeling, simulations, and characterizations is a must.Good knowledge of industry standard microwave circuit and electromagnetic wave simulation software.Familiar with various RF measurement instruments, e.g. vector network analyzers (VNAs), signal analyzers, vector signal generators, oscilloscopes, etc. Skills in developing and optimizing measurement techniques for accurately characterizing both passive and active devices.Prior experience in developing non-linear device models is an advantage.Good communication, documentation, presentation skills in written and spoken English.Additional requirements:Ability to formulate technical issues and solve them independently.Creativity and ability to work independently.Open-minded and eager to share knowledge, new findings, ideas and experience with colleagues.Good social and networking skills to support teamwork in project groups.Ability to supervise master thesis students or interns.We offer you a professional career in the one of the leading multinational telecommunication company where you will have the opportunities to work with many experienced experts in wireless communication technologies.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-08Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-25Huawei Technologies Sweden AB5677778