Power Amplifier Design Engineer
2025-05-28
Qamcom is growing and we are looking for a talented RF Engineers with experience from power amplifier (PA) design to join our Qamcom office in Gothenburg!
Qamcom Research and Technology is a dynamic hub of innovation, offering specialist consulting services and product development with an emphasis on intelligent, connected systems. Our expertise spans a wide range of areas including sensors and radars, image and signal processing, embedded hardware and software, multi-modal AI analytics, wireless communication systems, application software, edge-cloud infrastructure, and functional safety.
Our team combines deep technical expertise with a collaborative mindset, allowing us to develop complete products for serial production. We take ownership of every aspect of the development chain, from initial design to final product.
About the role
As a Power Amplifier (PA) Design Engineer at Qamcom, your main responsibilities will include the design, simulation, and optimization of RF power amplifiers across various architectures such as Classes AB, B, F, and Doherty. You will conduct rigorous testing and debugging to ensure amplifier performance meets stringent specifications, analyze RF parameters using advanced test equipment, measurement and verification in our lab and address challenges related to GaN transistor technologies.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and optimize RF power amplifiers for performance and efficiency.
Debug and troubleshoot PAs to align with performance specifications.
Measure and analyze key PA parameters using specialized RF instrumentation.
Understand and address technical challenges associated with GaN transistors.
Ideal candidates will have profound RF knowledge, strong practical lab skills, and a capability to solve complex technical issues creatively.
Your background You are an experienced PA Design Engineer and have at least 6 years of experience in RF engineering, with a deep expertise in designing and optimizing PA architectures, including Classes AB, B, F, Doherty, etc.
Key qualifications include:
Proficiency in measuring and debugging PA parameters such as Psat, Gain, AMPM, Efficiency, ACLR, and OBUE.
Extensive experience with GaN transistor technologies and understanding their specific challenges like trapping and drifts.
Strong ability in thermal management of PAs and transistors, with lab experience using advanced RF measurement instruments such as network analyzers, spectrum analyzers, and power meters.
Capable of troubleshooting non-conforming PA parameters and implementing effective solutions.
Experience from RF simulation tools such as Keysight ADS or AWR Microwave Office
If you also have experience from EM simulation tools, e.g. HFSS or CST we see this as a plus
This role demands a high level of analytical skill and a deep understanding of RF technical concepts.
Qamcom Offers At Qamcom, we foster a collaborative and inclusive environment where experienced professionals and specialists work together on cutting-edge system solutions. Our in-house projects span hardware, software, and algorithms for industrial and MedTech applications, allowing you to apply advanced technology in real-world product development.
We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive team because we know that different perspectives drive innovation. If you're passionate about RF design and bring relevant skills and experience, we want to hear from you. Your unique background and approach could be exactly what we need.
Additionally, a sample of general benefits are listed below:
Competitive insurance and pension program
Generous parental leave (90% of the salary)
Wellness policy (5000 SEK/year)
Leasing of a bicycle and option for an employee car (electric or hybrid)
Fixed salary with annual salary reviews
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qamcom Research And Technology AB
(org.nr 556795-8003), https://www.qamcom.com/ Arbetsplats
Qamcom Research and Technology Kontakt
Adam Troedsson adam.troedsson@qamcom.se 0702017039
9364411