Postdoktor i nya testamentets exegetik (2 år)
Lunds universitet, Humaniora och teologi, CTR / Högskolejobb / Lund Visa alla högskolejobb i Lund
2024-05-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds universitet, Humaniora och teologi, CTR i Lund
Lunds universitet grundades 1666 och rankas återkommande som ett av världens främsta lärosäten. Här finns omkring 47 000 studenter och mer än 8 800 medarbetare i Lund, Helsingborg och Malmö. Vi förenas i vår strävan att förstå, förklara och förbättra vår värld och människors villkor.
Lunds universitet välkomnar sökande med olika bakgrund och erfarenheter. Jämställdhet, lika villkor och mångfald är grundläggande principer för alla delar av vår verksamhet.
About the research field: Scripture and Secularism
The postdoctoral position will be part of the project "Scripture and Secularism: Mapping the Impact of the Bible on Conceptualizations of Europe", funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation.
The project is a reception history inquiry of the way the Bible has been seen as supportive of, and even foundational for, ideas and ideologies of secular Europe. As well as examining how references to the Bible can be found in the so-called secular spheres of culture and politics, the project investigates how the development of the discipline of biblical studies can be seen - and has been seen - as a crucial part of processes of secularization in Europe.
Candidates are expected to apply to the postdoctoral position with a research proposal that clearly contributes to the overall research area with a particular focus on New Testament Studies. Research proposals that examine the relationship between New Testament Studies and secularizing trends in Europe will be prioritized.
The postdoctoral position will be part of the Centre for Theology and Religious Studies (CTR) within the area of New Testament Studies.
Work duties and areas of responsibility
The person appointed will work within the overall research project "Scripture and Secularism", led by Dr Hannah Strømmen. In addition to undertaking the proposed research project, the work duties will include teaching and administrative duties related to the overall "Scripture and Secularism" project, and other activities such as organisation of seminars and conferences and funding applications. The successful candidate will also work with different kinds of research communication.
You will be expected to contribute to the research environment through active participation in research seminars (especially the New Testament seminar) and other research-related activities at the CTR. The duties require regular attendance at the workplace.
Teaching, supervision and other teaching related duties may comprise a maximum of 20 % of the position.
Qualifications
You are to have completed a Ph.D. or an international degree deemed equivalent in New Testament studies or in similar subjects of relevance to New Testament studies. This requirement must be fulfilled no later than the date when the decision to appoint is made, and as an applicant, you are responsible for supplementing your application with documentation that confirms the completed doctoral degree. The supplement should be emailed to Head of Department Hege Markussen (for email address, see the university webpage: www.ctr.lu.se/person/HegeIreneMarkussen/).
The position is a career development post, and its purpose is to act as an initial step on a career path. The candidate most likely to come into question is one who has completed a doctoral degree no more than three years prior to the application deadline. If there are special circumstances such as leave of absence because of illness, parental leave, position as elected representative in trade union organisations, military service or service/assignments relevant to the subject area, this time can be deducted from the time elapsed since the doctoral degree was completed.
Very good abilities to write and speak English and sufficient skills in languages that are relevant to the proposed research project.
Assessment criteria
A good ability to develop and conduct high-quality research
Teaching skills
The main criterion for a postdoctoral fellowship is research expertise. As documentation for the assessment of qualifications, applicants are to submit a project plan of the research they intend to carry out during their appointment. Only applicants whose research plan and previous work could strengthen the research team of "Scripture and Secularism" as a whole will be considered for the position of postdoc.
If you have undergone teaching and learning in higher education training equivalent to two weeks in accordance with the Association of Swedish Higher Education Institutions' recommendations, you are deemed to have teaching skills. If the person appointed does not possess this, or equivalent training, and if teaching is part of the work duties, such training is to be offered within the framework of the position.
Specific qualifications of additional merit in descending order
Documented ability to work with reception historical questions, especially as regards the reception of New Testament texts.
Reading skills in German.
Reading skills in the Scandinavian languages.
Documented experience of research communication via social media, managing webpages, popular communication of research, and organization of academic conferences.
Documented ability to participate in interdisciplinary and international research collaborations.
Om Humanistiska och teologiska fakulteterna
Humanistiska och teologiska fakulteterna har åtta institutioner och bedriver en stor och varierad verksamhet inom forskning och utbildning. Vi har ca 700 anställda och ca 4 000 helårsstudenter.
Om Centrum för teologi och religionsvetenskap (CTR)
Centrum för teologi och religionsvetenskap (CTR) har under olika namn funnits i Lund ända sedan universitetet började sin verksamhet 1668. Vid CTR bedrivs undervisning inom specialiseringarna religionshistoria och religionsbeteendevetenskap, bibelvetenskap, kyrko- och missionsstudier samt tros- och livsåskådningsvetenskap. Forskning bedrivs inom i princip alla religionsvetenskapliga och teologiska discipliner.
Vi undanber oss alla kontakter från annonsförsäljare, rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag på grund av statliga upphandlingsregler. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PA2024/1017". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3211) Arbetsplats
Lunds universitet, Humaniora och teologi, CTR Kontakt
Hege Markussen, prefekt https://www.ctr.lu.se/person/HegeIreneMarkussen/ Jobbnummer
8653431