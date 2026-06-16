Postdoktor i neurodegenerativa sjukdomar
Umeå universitet, Medicinska fakulteten / Matematikerjobb / Umeå Visa alla matematikerjobb i Umeå
2026-06-16
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We are seeking a highly motivated candidate who has recently completed, or is close to completing, a PhD and has training in statistics, data processing, bioinformatics, or a related discipline, to contribute to research on disorders of the brain. You will work with some degree of independence as a postdoctoral researcher in a group studying Parkinson's disease and other alpha-synuclein–related diseases (alpha-synucleinopathies) within the David Bäckström lab (umu.se), primarily multiple system atrophy (MSA) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). Our aim is to understand what causes these diseases, how synapses in the brain are affected in them, how these disorders lead to dementia, and—if possible—how they can be treated or prevented.
Project Description
The research group currently consists of 3–5 members and collaborates closely with the Departments of Neurology, Pathology, and Radiology at Norrlands University Hospital (NUS), as well as Umeå University. The group includes a principal investigator, a PhD student, a research nurse, and several affiliated researchers and students. Our research spans the spectrum from epidemiological studies to analyses of cerebrospinal fluid, genetics, and protein biochemistry related to Parkinson's disease and other alpha-synucleinopathies. A major focus is on genetic and lifestyle-related risk factors in individuals affected by these currently incurable disorders, to understand their causes and how they relate to synaptic dysfunction and impaired cell endocytosis. This research involves both clinical studies of patients and molecular biological analyses carried out locally in Umeå and through international collaborations, enabling robust findings across multiple datasets.
Work Tasks
We offer stimulating and meaningful work in collaboration with doctoral students and affiliated researchers across various projects. You will join a welcoming and intellectually curious research environment where postdoctoral researchers are encouraged to develop their own ideas, take projects forward, and strengthen their academic profile.
Your primary responsibilities will involve data analysis of existing health records, risk factors, and genetic data, as well as preparing research manuscripts for international peer-reviewed journals. You will work with statistics, data processing, and/or bioinformatics to investigate how genetic and lifestyle factors interact in the development of Parkinson's disease and other alpha-synucleinopathies. The work may also include using existing and/or developing new methods for data analysis together with other researchers, and possibly some involvement in handling and analyzing patient-derived samples.
Methods used include analysis of genetic data, brain imaging data, health-registry data, and protein biochemistry, using statistical programs such as R, SPSS, PLINK, or similar programming environments. Statistical methods include regression analyses, protein quantitative trait locus (pQTL) analyses to study how genetic variation influences protein levels relevant to disease, epidemiological methods such as survival analysis, and analyses of health-registry data preceding disease onset. Administrative tasks may also be included. You will work under supervision but with significant independence.
Eligibility
To be eligible for a postdoctoral position, the applicant must hold a PhD degree, or a foreign degree considered equivalent to a PhD, in bioinformatics, molecular biology, statistics, medicine, or a related field. This requirement must be met at the time of the employment decision. Training in statistics, data processing, and/or bioinformatics is expected.
Merits
We are looking for a candidate with a strong interest in research and ideally some previous experience in data analysis, such as analysis of genetic data using statistical software. We welcome applicants with diverse educational backgrounds, including biostatistics, computational sciences, physics, bioinformatics, molecular biology, or related disciplines. We believe that varied perspectives, experiences, and competencies enrich our research and contribute to new ways of addressing complex questions about brain diseases. Experience in these areas, as well as research experience in neurodegenerative diseases or synapse biology, is considered meritorious.
Because a postdoctoral position is a qualifying position for junior researchers, we primarily welcome applicants who completed their PhD no more than three years before the application deadline. Exceptions may be made for special reasons such as illness, parental leave, clinical duties, union responsibilities, or other similar circumstances, as well as relevant service within the research field.
The position requires strong collaborative skills, accuracy, creativity, initiative, flexibility, and the ability to plan and work independently. Excellent written communication skills in English are required. The ability to communicate well in both spoken and written Swedish and English is highly meritorious. Particular emphasis will be placed on personal suitability.
About the Employment
This is a full-time temporary position for 2 years, in accordance with the agreement on temporary employment as a postdoctoral researcher from 1 February 2022.
More information about the group's research can be found on our website David Bäckström lab.
For further information, please contact:
David Bäckström, Department of Clinical Scienses, Umeå Universitydavid.backstrom@umu.se
Application
The application should include:
• A brief description of your research and your motivation for applying to this position
• Curriculum Vitae (CV), where your educational background is clearly stated
• List of publications
• PhD diploma and other relevant degrees
• Contact information for two referees
Applications may be submitted in Swedish or English. Applications must be submitted via our e-recruitment system Varbi and received no later than 2026-08-15.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Umeå Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2874), https://www.umu.se/jobba-hos-oss/
Umeå universitet (visa karta
)
901 87 UMEÅ Arbetsplats
Umeå universitet, Medicinska fakulteten Kontakt
ST ST 090-7865431 Jobbnummer
9965678