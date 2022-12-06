Postdoktor i bioinformatik
2022-12-06
We are a modern university characterized by an open and welcoming atmosphere, first-class education and internationally competitive research. A place where we make progress, every day. The activities are conducted in an academic culture that is characterized by concern for students, employees and society. We currently have around 540 employees, approximately 10 800 students and our workplace is defined by professional leadership and an emphasis on developing collegial relationships.
The School of Bioscience is looking for a Postdoctoral researcher in bioinformatics
The position is offered within the area of Bioinformatics, which at the University of Skövde is defined as the study and development of computer-based methods and tools for analysis, modelling, representation, and processing of biomolecular data.
The placement for this particular position will be in the Translational Bioinformatics research group. In the research group, we have long experience of development of methods and tools for large-scale data analysis with applications in the life science domain. This position primarily includes research related to the development and application of methods for omics data analysis. A substantial part of the research also includes practical experimental work with in vitro models with particular focus on modelling of cardiohypertrophy using neurohormonal and/or stretch stimulation approaches. It also includes work with development of models using multiple types of omics data. The Translational Bioinformatics research group has long-standing collaborations with several renowned industrial partners in this field, and this project is an industrial research collaboration including Merck, AstraZeneca, TATAA Biocenter, MultiD, SciCross and Takara Bio. Part of this research work will be carried out at Takara Bio's facilities in Gothenburg.
Additional assignments might be included in the position.
The qualification requirements are:
• PhD in bioinformatics, biotechnology, molecular biology, or biomedicine or other relevant subject or a foreign degree deemed equivalent to a PhD, and the PhD should not have been obtained earlier than three years prior to the application deadline. If there are special circumstances, the PhD could have been obtained earlier,
• a strong scientific background in human pluripotent stem cells and in vitro disease modelling,
• practical skills and theoretical understanding of performing bioinformatic analysis,
• a strong knowledge of cardiac hypertrophy and underlying disease mechanistics,
• ability to communicate well, orally and in written, in English, and
• documented good collaboration skills and ability to build relationships and networks.
In addition to the qualification requirements, the bases of evaluation for this position are:
• Degree of proficiency that is required for the employment (see the qualification requirements).
• Practical skills of using R and Bioconductor for analysis of global large-scale data and omics integration.
• Documented experience of molecular methods such as qPCR, Western blot, fluorescence microscopy, immunocytochemistry.
• Experience in stem cell culturing, cardiac cell differentiating, and cardiac related in vitro assays, as well as knowledge of pharmaceutical compounds of relevance for cardiovascular diseases.
• Practical experience of working in an industrial environment.
• Ability to independently plan and perform research, analyse the results and achieve set goals.
• Ability to present scientific results, both orally and in writing, and formulating research applications.
For this position, special emphasis will be placed upon practical skills of using R and Bioconductor for analysis of global large-scale data and omics integration, experience in stem cell culturing, cardiac cell differentiating, and cardiac related in vitro assays, as well as knowledge of pharmaceutical compounds of relevance for cardiovascular diseases, and practical experience of working in an industrial environment.
The University of Skövde strives towards ethnic and cultural diversity and equal gender distribution within all employment categories.
The position as post-doctor mainly concerns research (up to 10% teaching or additional assignments could be included). The employment is a full time (100%) position and restricted to a maximum of two years.
Information about the position:
Application deadline: december 26, 2022
The reference number: Ref nr HS 2022/901
Contact information
Information about the position is provided by Diana Tilevik, Head of Division, and Jane Synnergren, Project coordinator. Union information is provided by Anders Johansson (SACO-S) or Sonja Nohlgren (ST). These persons may be reached through the University's switchboard, 0046-(0)500-44 80 00.
