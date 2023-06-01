Postdoctoral researcher to the Department of Paleobiology
The Swedish Museum of Natural History is a government agency with a mandate to promote knowledge, research and interest in our world. It is a prominent research institution and Sweden's largest museum. For more than 200 years, the museum has been collecting specimens and data and conducting research on life on earth. The collections contain more than 11 million plants, animals, fungi, environmental samples, minerals and fossils. All research and knowledge are shared in the exhibitions, Cosmonova and in activities at the museum and digitally.
At the Swedish Museum of Natural History's Palaeobiology Department (PAL), we have approximately 15 employees. Research at the department involves questions about the origin of life on Earth and the evolution of animals and plants through time, with emphasis on the origin and evolution of Cenozoic vertebrates, Palaeozoic invertebrates and seed plants. We employ interdisciplinary approaches, such as palaeontology, sedimentology, and biogeochemistry to resolve questions about the ancient past. We study the structure of fossil plants and animals, undertake taxonomic studies, and utilize the diversity and specialized adaptations of past life to interpret and reconstruct ancient ecosystems.
We also aim to answer questions about how ecosystems responded to global crises and how they recovered after catastrophic mass extinctions. Our research addresses climate change through geological time and its relationship to biodiversity changes. PAL manages over 2 million items in our collections.
WORK TASKS
The postdoc project is part of an ongoing VR project. The tasks of the postdoctoral researcher will involve data mining of distributional and climate data of major groups of woody flowering plants and their leaf morphological traits, and statistical analyses to explain climate/environment plant morphological relationships. Another part will involve similarity analyses of Cenozoic plant assemblages across the Mediterranean and Paratethys regions to investigate biogeographic relationships in time and space.
QUALIFICATIONS
A PhD degree in palaeobotany or plant ecology or similar is a requirement. You have good knowledge on climate/environmental change and plant traits. Experience in use of taxonomic and climate databases is a requirement. You have good programming skills, e.g., python or R, to process large spatial plant and climate data, and to perform statistical analysis. You should be able to use different coefficients for similarity analyses of plant assemblages, such as the Raup-Crick or Jaccard coefficients using software packages such as PAST. Experience in working with palaeontological collections is meritorius. Excellent language skills in spoken and written English is a requirement.
As a person, you are structured, thorough, have good collaboration skills and ability to work independently.
OTHER
We advance our knowledge of the natural world, inspiring to better care of our planet. Our ambition is that the employees of The Swedish Museum of Natural History shall represent the diversity in Sweden and we welcome every applicant.
