Postdoctoral researcher positions in Computer Architecture
2022-12-07
Information about the Computer Architecture Research Group
The Computer Architecture Research Group, within the department of Computer Science and Engineering, under the leadership of Professor Per Stenstrom, is conducting research on design principles for next generation computer systems. To ease the programming task and yet achieve high computational performance at as high an energy efficiency as possible is an important objective in the knowledge generation process that the group contributes with. To this end, the group has a solid track record and a long-term focus on contributing to design principles of parallel computers. Four senior faculty members and some twenty postdocs and Ph.D students are engaged in research in Computer Architecture. The group is a founding partner of the HiPEAC European Network of Excellence and engaged in several EU and national projects with strong ties to industry, among them the European Processor Initiative.
Major responsibilities
Prospective candidates will be engaged in research towards the vision of the research group being to consider a new architecture framework that is believed to scale into the future addressing the challenges of end of Moore's Law and an application landscape being data centric rather than compute centric. This architecture framework drives the research in many projects including the European Processor Initiative and projects carried out with industrial partners. There are ample opportunities for prospective candidates to highly interesting research in this environment getting ready for the next stage in the candidate's academic/ industrial career.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc you must have a PhD degree in Computer Architecture. The degree should have been awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). You are highly motivated, self-propelled, energetic, independent and with a well-developed analytical problem-solving ability. As a person, you are empathetic, loyal and have high ethical standards. Since the research work involves hardware design and development of simulation models, good hardware design and programming skills are required. Finally, your communication skills in English (literal as well as oral) need to be of a high quality.
Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure: Read more and apply here
Application deadline: 30th January, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Per Stenstrom, Computer Engineering, pers@chalmers.se
, +46-31-772-1761
Ioannis Sourdis, Computer Engineering, sourdis@chalmers.se
, +46-31-772-1744
Information about the department
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering is a joint department at Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg, with activities on two campuses in the city of Gothenburg. The department has around 270 employees from over 30 countries. Our research has a wide span, from theoretical foundations to applied systems development. We provide high quality education at Bachelor's, Master's and graduate levels, offering over 120 courses each year. We also have extensive national and international collaborations with academia, industry and society.
Our aim is to actively improve our gender balance in both our department and division. We therefore strongly encourage female applicants for our positions. As an employee at Chalmers and the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, you are given the opportunity to contribute to our active work within the field of equality and diversity.
