Postdoctoral researcher in Work life studies
2024-04-24
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally.
At the School of Health, Care and Social Welfare our students are studying to be for example behavioural scientists, public health scientists, physiotherapists, nurses, social workers and specialist nurses. Here we have the research specialisation of Health and Welfare. Our work takes place in cooperation with and in strategic agreements with county councils, municipalities and companies in the region.We are now looking for a postdoctoral researcher with an interest in gender segregation in the labor market.
Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 2024-05-20
Campus location: Västeras
School: School of Health, Care and Social Welfare, (HVV)
First day of employment: As soon as possible or according to agreement
Position description
The purpose of the position is to give the employee an early opportunity to develop his or her independence as a researcher and to create the conditions for further acquisitions of qualifications after completing the doctoral degree.
The Department of Sociology at the School of Health, Care and Social Welfare (HVV) is seeking a postdoctoral researcher in work life studies primarily for work within the FORTE-funded project: "Understanding Changes in Levels of Gender Segregation by Occupation in Sweden and Europe Over Half a Century" (grant number: 2020-00678). The project investigates gender segregation by occupation over time in Sweden and in a comparative European context. The analyses are primarily based on quantitative methods, and data consist of registries and surveys. Responsibilities include coding and analyzing quantitative data, presenting results at seminars and conferences, and publishing results in scientific journals. There are good opportunities to develop own research ideas within the project framework. As a postdoctoral researcher, you are expected to conduct research both independently and in collaboration with the research group. The project will be led by Associate Professor in Work life studies, Karin Halldén.
The position is a full-time, fixed-term employment of 2 years.
Qualifications requirements
The applicant is required to have a PhD degree in sociology, psychology, work life studies, or equivalent social science discipline. The applicant must have completed the degree no more than three years before the end of the application period. You have not previously held a position as a postdoctoral researcher in the same or related subject area at MDU that exceeds one year.
Applicants should be able to express themselves orally and in writing in Swedish or English. Good knowledge of quantitative methods is also required for this position.
In this recruitment, the university will primarily consider applicants who have worked with quantitative methods in their own research and who can independently conduct the statistical analyses required by the project.
Assessment criteria
The assessment criteria include proficiency in quantitative methods and analytical tools, teamwork skills, ability to communicate and build relationships, as well as independently driving work forward, taking initiative, and having a structured approach. Furthermore, documented subject knowledge relevant to the research area is particularly advantageous.
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment.
We are looking for a person who is independent, has good analytical skills, and is good at collaborating.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
Application
Application is made online. Make your application by clicking the "Apply" button below.
The scientific publications that you do not have in digital form are to be sent by post to:
Mälardalen University
Division of Human Resources
Ref.no: 2024/0782
Box 883
721 23 Västerås
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
